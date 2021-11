The Arjobex-MDV Group has announced the appointment of Mark Grimbley to the newly created role of Group corporate sustainability manager (CSR). Grimbley has been with the organization 20 years and has extensive experience in production, product development and ISO system development and management. Reporting to Group CEO Stephane Daveau, Grimbley will be responsible for creating an overarching strategic plan to deliver CSR across the Group’s operations and supply chain that will add mutual value to both its customers and the business.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO