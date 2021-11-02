CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bloodborne’ PS1 demake reveals January release date with a new trailer

By Will Nelson
NME
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fan-made Bloodborne remake that reimagines it as a PS1 classic finally has a release date. Launching on January 31 next year, the announcement of a release date was also accompanied by a new trailer, which can be watched below. The trailer shows off plenty of third person action...

