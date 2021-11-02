‘Bloodborne’ PS1 demake reveals January release date with a new trailer

With the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn and recently announced God of War making their way to PC, there has been one question on everyone's mind: "When's Bloodborne?!" While rumors, speculation, and dreams inside my own head have circulated, there isn't any official news of if/when the ultra-popular PlayStation 4 exclusive by FromSoftware will be getting a re-release. Luckily, that doesn't mean fans of the gothic title have nothing to look forward to. Bloodborne PSX, which is being created by Lilith Walther, is a demake Bloodborne that captures the look and feel of game if it had been released on the original PlayStation. Now, a new video shows fans what the opening 10 minutes of the game looks like.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO