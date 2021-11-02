CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Bloomin’ Brands: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Bloomin' Brands Inc. (BLMN) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $3.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net...

www.kansascity.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

AMC Expected to See 500 Percent Revenue Jump in Q3 Earnings Report

Christine Short, VP of research at corporate event data firm Wall Street Horizon, joined Cheddar to discuss AMC's upcoming Q3 earnings report. Short said that she expects the movie theater chain to see another quarter of growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue as people continue to return to theaters. She also noted AMC is expected to show a strong Q4 with a return to the $1 billion mark for the first time since before the pandemic and discussed its plans for diversifying revenue streams with retail popcorn sales and accepting bitcoin payments.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Business Insider

Bloomin' Brands Shares Plunge On Q3 Revenue Miss, Grim Outlook

Bloomin' Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 31% year-on-year, to $1.01 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $1.04 billion. Comparable Restaurant Sales in the U.S. grew 18.3% at Outback Steakhouse and 25.5% at Combined U.S. Restaurant sales grew 30% Y/Y to $996.7 million, while Franchise and other...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snapshot#Bloomin Brands Inc#Blmn#Zacks Investment Research#Outback Steakhouse
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock sinks after double downgrade at BofA a day before earnings

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. tumbled to a 14-month low before paring some losses, after BofA Securities analyst swung to bearish from bullish on the mattress maker a day before earnings, citing "weak" online trends and a new "big" competitive threat. The stock fell as much as 7.9% to an intraday low of $17.95, the lowest price seen since Sept. 8, 2020, before bouncing to be down just 2.1% in morning trading. BofA analyst Chris Nagle double downgraded the stock to sell from buy, more than halved his stock price target to $16 from $36. "Our more cautious view...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
MarketWatch

Dow jumps 64 points on gains for Caterpillar, American Express shares

Shares of Caterpillar and American Express are seeing positive growth Monday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 64 points, or 0.2%, higher. Caterpillar's shares have climbed $7.39 (3.6%) while those of American Express are up $3.24 (1.8%), combining for an approximately 70-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs (GS) Dow Inc. (DOW) and Visa (V) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Where to Invest $100 Right Now

Chegg runs on a subscriber business model that is growing efficiently. Chegg is trading at its lowest price-to-free cash flow in years. Enrollment at colleges and universities has been way down since the transition away from remote learning. Suppose you've got $100 that you don't need at the moment for...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Best Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in November

One company has a very strong moat. The second is the ultimate in defensive investments. The third is Buffett's favorite investment for everyone. With a net worth of $104 billion (as of Nov. 4), Warren Buffett is arguably one of the greatest investors of all time. Since 1995, his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) has netted investors a remarkable 20% average annual return (the S&P 500's was only 10.2%). And even though he's 91 years old, he shows no signs of slowing down.
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Largest Employer In America

There are two answers to which organization employs the most Americans. One is the federal government. The Hill puts that figure at about 2.1 million. The other is a publicly-traded company owned, in part, by one of the richest families in the world. The topography of corporate America has changed radically since the middle of […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy