St. Pete Man Arrested After High-Speed Chase And DUI Crash Tuesday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL. – A St. Petersburg man has been arrested after a high-speed chase leads to a serious injury DUI crash early Tuesday morning.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 3:19 am Tuesday a 2017 Nissan Maxima, was spotted by an FHP Trooper traveling westbound on I-4, near Orient Road, tailgating another vehicle without its headlights on.

Suspecting impairment, the Trooper attempted to stop the vehicle which initially pulled to the inside shoulder and stopped, then promptly fled at a high rate of speed.

The Trooper gave chase at speeds in excess of 100 MPH until the southbound exit ramp to I-275 where V-1 collided with a tractor-trailer transporting milk.

Following the crash, the driver, Willie D. Lloyd, Jr., 40, attempted to flee the crash scene on foot but was soon apprehended by another Trooper.

One of the female passengers suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Lloyd was later charged by FHP Troopers for Reckless Driving Involving Serious Injury, DUI, DUI Serious Injury, DUI Property Damage, Fleeing & Eluding, Driving While License Suspended, Leaving the Scene of a Crash With Injury, Resisting Without Violence, possession of marijuana, possession of an open liquor bottle, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon, and lastly a Burglary Warrant from Pinellas County.

