Hamilton Lane: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Kansas City Star
 6 days ago

Hamilton Lane Inc. (HLNE) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $52.1 million. On a...

www.kansascity.com

Kansas City Star

Marriott: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $10 million. On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.60 per share. The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts...
Kansas City Star

TreeHouse: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $6.7 million. The Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 46 cents per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The...
Kansas City Star

The Trade Desk: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $59.4 million. The Ventura, California-based company said it had net income of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 18 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four...
Kansas City Star

Black Knight: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Black Knight Inc. (BKI) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $53.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had net income of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 60 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate...
Kansas City Star

Drive Shack: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Drive Shack Inc. (DS) on Monday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $76.4 million in the period.
Kansas City Star

Helios Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Helios Technologies, Inc. (HLIO) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $27.8 million. On a per-share basis, the Sarasota, Florida-based company said it had profit of 86 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.07 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three...
Kansas City Star

National Western Life: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

National Western Life Insurance Co. (NWLI) on Monday reported earnings of $38.7 million in its third quarter. The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of $11.27 per share. The insurance provider posted revenue of $154.9 million in the period.
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock sinks after double downgrade at BofA a day before earnings

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. tumbled to a 14-month low before paring some losses, after BofA Securities analyst swung to bearish from bullish on the mattress maker a day before earnings, citing "weak" online trends and a new "big" competitive threat. The stock fell as much as 7.9% to an intraday low of $17.95, the lowest price seen since Sept. 8, 2020, before bouncing to be down just 2.1% in morning trading. BofA analyst Chris Nagle double downgraded the stock to sell from buy, more than halved his stock price target to $16 from $36. "Our more cautious view...
MarketWatch

Expensify raises expected pricing of IPO

Expensify Inc. on Monday raised the expected pricing range for its upcoming initial public offering. The company, which aims to simplify the process of building expense reports, now expects an IPO price of $25 to $27 a share. The company previously expected $23 to $25 a share. Expensify plans to offer 2.61 million shares through the IPO, while selling shareholders plan to offer 7.12 million. The company would raise about $70.5 million at the high end of its raised range. Expensify generated $65.0 million in revenue during the first six months of 2021, up from $40.6 million in the first six months of 2020. The company also generated $14.7 million in net income during the first six months of the year, up from $3.5 million in the first six months of 2020. Expensify is looking to go public amid a 20% rise in the Renaissance IPO ETF over the past 12 months. The S&P 500 is up 34% over that span.
Kansas City Star

Shockwave Medical: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.9 million. The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 5 cents per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 7 cents per share.
Cheddar News

AMC Expected to See 500 Percent Revenue Jump in Q3 Earnings Report

Christine Short, VP of research at corporate event data firm Wall Street Horizon, joined Cheddar to discuss AMC's upcoming Q3 earnings report. Short said that she expects the movie theater chain to see another quarter of growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue as people continue to return to theaters. She also noted AMC is expected to show a strong Q4 with a return to the $1 billion mark for the first time since before the pandemic and discussed its plans for diversifying revenue streams with retail popcorn sales and accepting bitcoin payments.
