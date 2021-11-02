CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Time Running Out on ‘La Brea,’ Back to Oak Island, ‘Stargirl’ Finale, Rap Battle on ‘Queens’

By Matt Roush
tvinsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHistory’s popular treasure-hunt docuseries The Curse of Oak Island is back for a ninth season. The sinkhole survivors of NBC’s La Brea worry the window is closing on their hopes of escape. DC’s Stargirl wages an epic battle against Eclipso in the Season 2 finale. But that may pale beside the...

www.tvinsider.com

CinemaBlend

NCIS: Los Angeles Star Eric Christian Olsen’s New CBS Drama Actually Has A Chicago Fire Connection

Television shows with first responders have been popular with audiences for many decades, but the trend towards series with police officers, firefighters, paramedics and other medical / law enforcement professionals seems to have grown in the past several years. Right now, CBS is the only major broadcast network without such a show, but those behind the channel are looking to change that with a newly in development drama from NCIS: Los Angeles star Eric Christian Olsen, which also has a Chicago Fire connection.
CHICAGO, IL
cartermatt.com

Is Linda Hunt leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? Is Hetty gone for good?

Is Linda Hunt leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? If you wanted Sunday night’s new episode and walked away with that sentiment, we more than understand. After all, it was pretty much made official that Kilbride is the new team leader, which means that Hetty doesn’t exactly have that title anymore. Yet,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvinsider.com

Sing Along with Queen, Next Gen ‘Class,’ ‘Ghosts’ Gets Personal, Padma’s Holiday ‘Taste’ Treat

ABC’s latest Singalong special celebrates Queen on the band’s 50th anniversary. HBO Max goes back to school with a Head of the Class next-generation reboot starring original cast member Robin Givens. One of CBS’s Ghosts reunites with a loved one. Top Chef’s Padma Lakshmi savors holiday cuisine from immigrant communities in a special edition of Hulu’s Taste the Nation.
ENTERTAINMENT
tvinsider.com

Eve Taking A Break From ABC’s ‘Queens’ Following Pregnancy Announcement

Queens star Eve is taking leave from the ABC musical drama as she prepares for the birth of her first child in February 2022. As first reported by Deadline, the rapper, who plays Brianna in the new series, is going on maternity leave and has the full support of ABC and the show’s producers. The filming schedule was adjusted so that she could film additional scenes before leaving — Eve lives in the UK with her family and has been commuting to Atlanta to film the show.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Results: Readers Pick Their Favorite New Show of the Fall TV Season

The fall TV season is in full swing and some new series are resonating with viewers more than others as evidenced by our readers’ poll. We asked viewers to cast a vote for their favorite new title with a range of options across several networks and genres, including Ordinary Joe, NCIS: Hawai’i, and The 4400.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

Eclipso Takes Control of Courtney in Stargirl Season 2 Finale Promo

Eclipso Takes Control of Courtney in Stargirl Season 2 Finale Promo. Next week, The CW’s Stargirl will wrap up its sophomore season. This year, the titular heroine and the remaining Justice Society Members fought harshly with Eclipso, a former Injustice Society of America member who has returned to take revenge against the new heroes in town. After almost every JSA member had been taken out by the villain and even Courtney dragged into the Shadowlands, the titular heroine made a pact with her long-time rival Shiv and teamed up against the powerful menace. Now, it seems that it is time for a showdown.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Stargirl season 2 episode 13 (finale) spoilers: The final Eclipso showdown

Next week on Stargirl season 2 episode 13, we hope you are prepared for chaos — after all, the epic finale is coming up! This is going to be a big, dramatic showdown with some of our heroes in one corner and then Eclipso in another. He’s been building towards this particular moment this whole time, and it’s going to take more than just Courtney herself to take him down. She’s been recruiting for this moment for quite some time and now, everything is coming to a head.
TV SERIES
TV Fanatic

La Brea Season 1 Episode 5 Review: The Fort

La Brea Season 1 Episode 5 was one of the most emotional episodes of the season. It connected survivors from different sinkholes together, and it explained the urgency of a rescue mission. Let's discuss how so many people were connected and how our emotions went on an emotional rollercoaster. Soon...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

La Brea season 1 episode 6 spoilers: Is ‘The Way Home’ clear?

Is La Brea season 1 episode 6 going to be the installment that changes everything? At the very least, we know that it’s one where some of these characters are going to face some significant tests as they try to figure out if they can get back to where they below. Time is running out, after all!
TV SERIES
TVLine

Ratings: World Series Surges vs. 2020 Opener, La Brea Rises, Queens Dips

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the World Series opener between the Braves and Astros averaged 10.5 million total viewers and a 2.3 demo rating, up sharply from the preliminary numbers for last year’s shortened-season Dodgers/Rays Game 1 but shy of Nationals/Astros 2019. Opposite ye olde “Fall Classic” and with CBS again in rerun mode…. NBC | The Voice (6.4 mil/0.7, read recap), People’s Choice Award nominee La Brea (5.1 mil/0.6, read recap) and New Amsterdam (3.6 mil/0.4) were all up week-to-week. ABC | The Bachelorette (2.8 mil/0.6) slipped two tenths, while Queens (1.5 mil/0.3) dipped one tenth from its debut. THE CW | Stargirl‘s penultimate Season 2 episode (630K/0.1, read recap) hit a seven-week high in audience, while Supergirl (430K/0.1, read recap) was steady. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!
BASEBALL
wciu.com

Catch the Season Finale of Stargirl tonight at 7P

After a dramatic and action-packed season, DC's Stargirl is set for another climactic season finale. Stargirl and JSA are ready to go toe-to-toe with Eclipso as he gets ready to unleash the final part of his master plan. It's up to Courtney, Pat, and the JSA to band together to take him down once and for all. Tune in tonight at 7P on CW26.
TV SERIES
TVLine

La Brea Recap: Message in a Bottle — Did 'The Fort' Discovery Disappoint?

This week on NBC’s La Brea, the survivors’ newly discovered neighbors did not roll out any welcome wagon, while Gavin got word (from a surprising source!) that time is running out to save Eve & Co. IN THE LAND DOWN UNDER…. Upon arriving at the episode’s titular fort, the search party split into pairs (Scott/Lucas, Eve/Levi and Riley/Josh) to look around, finding no people… at first. Inside one structure, Levi and Eve found the (mummified?) body of someone from the Mojave mission — whom Levi revealed he has been tasked to seek out — ritualistically placed inside a “handprint” of stones (a...
BREA, CA
ComicBook

DC's Stargirl: Season Finale Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Summer School: Chapter Thirteen", the Season 2 finale of DC's Stargirl. The episode will air Tuesday, November 2nd. All season long, the new Justice Society of America has been dealing with the terrifying threat of Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), an ancient entity of corruption and vengeance unleashed upon Blue Valley, and to say that the young heroes haven't exactly been faring well would be an understatement. Thus far the villain has managed to best them at every turn, including even dragging Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) into the Shadowlands at one point. Now, Eclipso is ready to unleash the final part of his plan - but the heroes aren't going down without a fight.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘South Side’ Season 2 Trailer Teases New Laughs & Guest Stars (VIDEO)

After two years South Side is finally returning to television and HBO Max is celebrating the upcoming November 11 premiere with the release of an all-new trailer. Season 2 of Max Original produced by MTV Entertainment Studios sees the return of friends Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareme (Kareme Young) who have just graduated from community college and are ready to take over the world. Their big dreams for the future though aren’t quite what they imagined.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘The Simpsons’: First Look at ‘A Serious Flanders’ Two-Part Special on Fox (VIDEO)

The Simpsons are shining a spotlight on Ned Flanders in the upcoming two-part episode “A Serious Flanders,” and Fox is giving viewers a first look at the drama. Branded as an “Emmy-baiting crime drama,” the installments with a Fargo feel will air over two Sundays on November 7 and November 14. The all-new trailer offers a peek into the special episodes which see Homer and Ned’s lives sucked into the artsy yet violent world of prestige TV.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stargirl Season 2 Finale, a New Amsterdam Discovery and More

On TV this Tuesday: The Atlanta Braves attempt to close out the Fall Classic, New Amsterdam responds to a deadly ambulance crash and DC’s Stargirl wraps its sophomore run. Here are 10 programs to keep on your radar; all times are Eastern. Fox. MLB World Series. CBS. FBI. OWN. Queen...
MLB

