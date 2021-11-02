Time Running Out on ‘La Brea,’ Back to Oak Island, ‘Stargirl’ Finale, Rap Battle on ‘Queens’

In the latest TV ratings, Fox’s broadcast of the World Series opener between the Braves and Astros averaged 10.5 million total viewers and a 2.3 demo rating, up sharply from the preliminary numbers for last year’s shortened-season Dodgers/Rays Game 1 but shy of Nationals/Astros 2019. Opposite ye olde “Fall Classic” and with CBS again in rerun mode…. NBC | The Voice (6.4 mil/0.7, read recap), People’s Choice Award nominee La Brea (5.1 mil/0.6, read recap) and New Amsterdam (3.6 mil/0.4) were all up week-to-week. ABC | The Bachelorette (2.8 mil/0.6) slipped two tenths, while Queens (1.5 mil/0.3) dipped one tenth from its debut. THE CW | Stargirl‘s penultimate Season 2 episode (630K/0.1, read recap) hit a seven-week high in audience, while Supergirl (430K/0.1, read recap) was steady. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

BASEBALL ・ 12 DAYS AGO