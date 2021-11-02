CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ecobee smart thermostat company acquired by Generac for $770 million

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ecobee has today announced that it will be acquired by Generac for 770 million and will become a subsidiary of Generac. Ecobee is a smart thermostat maker and was founded in 2007 and is based in Toronto, Canada, with a team of over 500 employees globally. Ecobee currently offers several ENERGY...

www.geeky-gadgets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Los Angeles Business Journal

Fender to Acquire Music Tech Company PreSonus

Fender Musical Instruments Corp. has signed what it calls a “definitive agreement” to merge with PreSonus Audio Electronics Inc. Although the merger is still subject to U.S. regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, Hollywood-based Fender announced the acquisition Nov. 1, which will pair its guitars and other equipment with the audio interfaces of Baton Rouge, La.-based PreSonus. Terms were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
The Verge

Security software company McAfee acquired for $14 billion

Security software company McAfee is going private via a buyout from an investor group in a deal valued at more than $14 billion, the company announced Monday. Bloomberg first reported last week that a likely deal was imminent. McAfee was founded in 1987 by John McAfee and became known for...
BUSINESS
Pizza Marketplace

REEF acquires Dubai-based virtual kitchen company

REEF, an operator of delivery kitchens, logistics and proximity hubs in North America, has acquired Dubai-based iKcon Restaurant LLC, marking Reef's first major transaction in the MENA market. "We are excited to welcome iKcon and its team members to REEF's global proximity platform," Tommy Rosen, head of Development at REEF,...
BUSINESS
PC Magazine

Cut Your Energy Bills With a $99 Honeywell Home Smart Thermostat

Save money on your winter energy bills with a Honeywell Home Wi-Fi Smart Color Thermostat, on sale from Amazon for $99. The silver rectangle harkens back to the home thermostats of yore, with their plain buttons and backlit screens. But Honeywell's offering features a fun modern twist: a custom color touch screen.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Thermostat#Smart Device#Smart Home Devices
MarketWatch

Pioneer Power stock rockets on massive volume after introducing mobile EV charging products

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. rocketed 82.5% on massive volume in midday trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers on major U.S. exchanges, after the maker of on-site power generation equipment announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric-vehicle charging products. Volume spiked to 155.2 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 146,230 shares, and making the stock the most actively traded on the Nasdaq. The company said it did not comment on stock action. The E-Boost portfolio includes a truck-mounted product, providing truck and car owners with dispatchable charging services; a trailer-mounted product for higher capacity EV charging, which also provides options for towing; and stationary EV charging products that can be moved if needed, and can provide high-speed DC fast charging to two vehicles. "We are anticipating the rapidly growing demand for high-capacity mobile charging that will be required to support the wide range of EV and mobile power use cases with E-Boost products," said Chief Executive Nathan Mazurek. The stock has soared 53.2% year to date, while the Russell 2000 of small-capitalization stocks has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 25.1%.
MARKETS
Stuff.tv

Apple HomeKit support finally comes to Honeywell Home T9 smart thermostat

It’s been a couple of years in the making, but the otherwise excellent Honeywell Home T9 smart thermostat now has some much needed functionality in support for Apple HomeKit. The brand has always made some of the most legit smart home gear around. In fact, its most comprehensive offering, the...
ELECTRONICS
royalexaminer.com

4 advantages of smart thermostats

Smart thermostats are home automation devices that can be used to control heating, cooling, and ventilation systems. Since they connect to your smartphone or tablet, you can easily adjust them remotely. Here are four benefits of installing smart thermostats in your home:. 1. They can send notifications to your smartphone...
ELECTRONICS
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Generac further expands into grid business with ecobee acquisition

About a year ago, Generac acquired DERMS provider Enbala to further its smart grid 2.0 capabilities and yesterday, the company said it is adding smart home technology company ecobee to its family. In a press release, the company said the transaction could be worth as much as $770 million contingent on the achievement of certain performance targets.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Daily Camera

Longmont plastics company acquired by San Diego firm

Altratek Plastics, a full-service custom injection molding and tooling company, was acquired by San Diego holding company Tide Rock Holdings. The companies announced the transaction in a news release Tuesday. By acquiring Altratek, Tide Rock increases its mid-tonnage injection molding capacity, adds capabilities and expertise in robot-assisted automated production, and...
LONGMONT, CO
Truth About Cars

Right On the Money: Stellantis Acquires Auto Finance Company

A captive lending arm can be a major source of profit for automakers. After all, keeping that paper in-house instead of farming it out to a third party permits some of that sweet interest-driven revenue rolling on a monthly recurring basis. Why else did most of us, for many years during GMAC’s heyday, refer to General Motors as a finance company which just happened to sell cars?
BUSINESS
Crain's Detroit Business

Level One Bank to be acquired in $323.5 million deal

Level One Bancorp Inc. in Farmington Hills has signed an agreement to be acquired by an Indiana lender in a deal valued at more than $323 million, according to a news release Thursday morning. The cash and stock transaction calls for Level One (NASDAQ: LEVL) to merge into Muncie, Ind.-based...
FARMINGTON HILLS, MI
hottytoddy.com

Amsted Automotive Group Acquires SMW Manufacturing Company

Amsted Automotive Group’s Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. unit announced today that it has acquired the SMW Manufacturing Company located in the Lafayette County Max D. Hipp Industrial Park. SMW is an engineer of cold-formed and precision-machined components for the heavy truck, automotive, mining, construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets. The company...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
GeekyGadgets

Greenliant Industrial NVMe U.2 SSD range offers up to 7.68TB of storage

Greenliant has announced its sampling a new range of industrial NVMe U.2 SSD storage capable of providing capacities of up to 7.68TB and expects to start shipping in larger volumes before the end of 2021. The new NVMe U.2 Industrial Enterprise PX Series SSD storage can provide transfer speeds up to 2,500/1,900 MB/s sequential read/write performance and provide endurance of 2 drive writes per day (DWPD) for 5 years says Greenliant.
COMPUTERS
Digital Trends

How to check smart thermostat compatibility in your home

You’re about to take the plunge on a smart thermostat, but you want to make sure your home is ready for it. Typically this involves finding a c-wire to keep the smart thermostat powered constantly, but there are other factors to line up. Let’s dig into what you need to know.
HOME & GARDEN
bakingbusiness.com

Nexira acquires Swiss ingredients company

SOMERVILLE, NJ. – Nexira has acquired Unipektin Ingredients AG, a Swiss company that offers hydrocolloids and other ingredients. The acquisition adds to Nexira’s presence in the market segments of plant-based alternatives, dairy alternatives and meat substitutes, according to Nexira. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “This acquisition consolidates our...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

ICF acquires Rockville health IT company

ICF International Inc. (NASDAQ: ICFI) jumped back into the mergers and acquisitions market for the first time in almost two years Tuesday, purchasing Rockville health information technology firm Enterprise Science and Computing Inc. (ESAC) in a deal announced after market close. Terms of the acquisition weren’t disclosed, but the purchase...
ROCKVILLE, MD
MarketRealist

PriceRunner Acquired by Major Private Company—Will It Ever Be Public?

Consumer sales isn't the only way to benefit from the e-commerce boom. PriceRunner knows this firsthand—the Swedish comparison shopping platform has grown its presence enough to get acquired by major retail bank Klarna. Article continues below advertisement. PriceRunner isn't public and neither is its new parent company. Still, the fintech...
BUSINESS
siliconbayounews.com

Geocent Acquired by IT Service Management Company Sev1Tech

The New Orleans technology ecosystem has been buzzing recently from news of several acquisitions and completed funding rounds. Most recently, Metairie-based Geocent, a business that provides technology solutions to government agencies, has been acquired by Sev1Tech. S​​ev1Tech provides IT modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, engineering, training and program support services to U.S....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KDHL AM 920

St. Cloud Welding Company Acquires Mankato Business

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud Business has acquired a business in Mankato. Central McGowan sells and services welding equipment, and has acquired Preferred Welder Sales in Mankato. This marks the third business bought by the company this year. The others include Metro Welding Supply in Minneapolis and Cabonic Gas...
MANKATO, MN
GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
4K+
Followers
15K+
Post
381K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy