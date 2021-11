Thor: Love and Thunder was one of the first major movie productions to move forward while adhering to health and safety protocols during the pandemic, with the experience of traveling to Australia providing star Tessa Thompson with plenty of time to enjoy the many exciting activities the destination afforded. The actor recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and recalled the many extracurriculars she took part in while in Australia, while also pointing out that she did, in fact, make time to film the highly anticipated Thor sequel in between her many other engagements. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently slated to land in theaters on July 8, 2022.

WORLD ・ 6 DAYS AGO