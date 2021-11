The full release of eFootball 2022 has been pushed back to next Spring, with refunds to be issued to purchasers of the game's premium pack. In an announcement, Konami told fans that the 1.0 version of the game, originally scheduled to release next week, "has been postponed until Spring 2022." The developer says that it has "been working diligently towards distributing an update that will bring new content to the game [...] as well as support for mobile devices on November 11. Unfortunately, we have concluded that more time is needed to deliver the product in the quality that will meet the expectations of our users and have decided to postpone the delivery."

