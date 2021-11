Bugsnax is getting a free update that adds giant Bugsnax (Bigsnax, of course), hats for your Bugsnax, interior decorating, and more fun stuff. Launching sometime in early 2022 for PS4, PS5, and PC, the update is called The Isle of Bigsnax, and as you might assume, it takes place on an island crawling with supersized Bugsnax. That should make them a little trickier to capture, but naturally that also means more bountiful harvests for the local Grumpuses. In total, the update adds a dozen new Bugsnax to track down and feed to your friends.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO