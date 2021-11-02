CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The moon tries to kill us in the trailer for Roland Emmerich's next disaster movie

By Jack Shepherd
 6 days ago

Roland Emmerich's movies have seen the Earth's population ravaged by aliens, Godzilla, and climate change. Now, the moon's coming for us. Aptly titled Moonfall, the new disaster movie centers on a former astronaut (Halle Berry) who believes she can save the world after the moon is knocked from its axis and...

