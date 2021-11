(CNN) — A San Francisco law school named for a man who orchestrated a massacre of Native Americans is moving to change its name. The University of California Hastings College of the Law does not have the power to change the name, which is written in state law. But the board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to allow the dean to work with the Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom to introduce legislation required to do so.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO