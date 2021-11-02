CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former US Diplomat And Hostage Negotiator Meets Myanmar Junta Chief

By AFP News
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer United States diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met Myanmar's junta chief on Tuesday, the military said, as the country passed nine months under a regime that has detained a US journalist. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the February coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi....

Reuters

U.N. aid chief says Myanmar deteriorating, Security Council meets

UNITED NATIONS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths warned on Monday that the humanitarian situation in Myanmar was deteriorating with more than 3 million people in need of life-saving aid due to a growing conflict and failing economy. The U.N. Security Council also met behind closed-doors...
UNITED NATIONS
Times Daily

US ex-diplomat defends private mission to troubled Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — Former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson acknowledges criticism of his humanitarian visit to Myanmar last week, but says he feels his trip was constructive. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
WORLD
The Independent

UN says over 3 million in Myanmar need "life-saving" aid

The U.N. humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders on Monday to provide unimpeded access to the more than 3 million people in need of life-saving humanitarian assistance since government forces seized power on Feb. 1 “because of growing conflict and insecurity, COVID-19 and a failing economy.”Martin Griffiths also urged donors to respond to the U.N. appeal, saying less than half of the $385 million required has been raised since the military ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi Grittith's statement was issued as members of the U.N. Security Council held a closed-door meeting on Myanmar requested by...
UNITED NATIONS
International Business Times

Myanmar Jade Traders Squeezed Between Junta And Rebels

Myanmar jade traders are running from junta troops and dodging rebel attacks to sell dwindling volumes of the green gemstone, as the billion-dollar industry loses its shine months on from the coup. The Southeast Asian country has been mired in chaos since the February putsch, with the military trying to...
POLITICS
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Veteran US diplomat on way to Myanmar

Veteran U.S. diplomat and former Gov. Bill Richardson is heading to Myanmar on a private humanitarian mission that will focus on pandemic support, his spokesperson said Sunday. Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since a military coup seized power in February. Protesters have faced beatings and arrests....
WORLD
North Denver News

Former US Ambassador Bill Richardson Heads to Myanmar

Former U.S. ambassador and former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is heading to Myanmar on a private humanitarian mission that will focus on pandemic support, his spokesperson said Sunday. Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since a military coup seized power in February. Protesters have faced beatings...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

US condemns Myanmar junta for 'abhorrent attacks' in Chin state

The United States said Sunday it is "gravely concerned" about reports that Myanmar's security forces committed human rights violations and destroyed more than 100 homes as well as Christian churches in western Chin state. "These abhorrent attacks underscore the urgent need for the international community to hold the Burmese military accountable and take action to prevent gross violations and abuses of human rights, including by preventing the transfer of arms to the military," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement, using Myanmar's previous name. 
FOREIGN POLICY
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Myanmar military's torture widespread

JAKARTA, Indonesia – The soldiers in rural Myanmar twisted the young man’s skin with pliers and kicked him in the chest until he couldn’t breathe. Then they taunted him about his family until his heart ached, too: “Your mom,” they jeered, “cannot save you anymore.”. The young man and his...
MILITARY
persecution.org

ASEAN Denies Myanmar’s Military Junta Chief a Seat at This Week’s Summit

(International Christian Concern) — The Association of Southeast Asian Nations’s (ASEAN) decision to exclude the Burmese junta from this week’s summit has been met with support from the international community. The move is an example of “ASEAN’s ongoing efforts to chart a course out of the current crisis,” Reuters reported.
WORLD
Shore News Network

Southeast Asian leaders rebuke Myanmar junta for summit no-show

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Reuters) -Southeast Asian leaders sharply criticised Myanmar’s junta as a regional summit opened on Tuesday without a representative from the country, following its top general’s exclusion for ignoring a peace roadmap agreed six months ago. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had said it would accept...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

US expresses concern over Myanmar junta's brutal violence, underscores support to pro-democracy movement

Washington [US], October 26 (ANI): US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Monday (local time) met with representatives of Myanmar's National Unity Government (NUG) and underscored continued Washington's support for the pro-democracy movement in the country. Sullivan expressed concern over the Burmese military's brutal violence and noted that the US...
FOREIGN POLICY
International Business Times

Myanmar Threatens To Skip ASEAN Summit Over Junta Chief's Exclusion

Myanmar's junta threatened on Monday to skip an ASEAN summit after the bloc said the country's military chief could not attend over doubts about the government's commitment to defusing a bloody crisis. Myanmar has been in turmoil since the generals ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a February...
POLITICS
AFP

Myanmar in spotlight at summit, with junta chief barred

Coup-hit Myanmar's bloody crisis will take centre stage at a Southeast Asian summit Tuesday that the country's junta chief has been barred from attending, as international pressure mounts on the military regime. The virtual gathering kicks off three days of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with US President Joe Biden and Chinese and Russian leaders set to attend later in the week. Myanmar will top the agenda of Tuesday's talks between regional leaders, with the country still in chaos following February's military takeover and subsequent deadly crackdown on dissent. Facing calls to defuse the crisis, ASEAN, which includes Myanmar, has drawn up a roadmap aimed at restoring peace but there have been doubts over the junta's commitment to the plan.
POLITICS
The Independent

Sudan's top general says he won't run for office in new govt

Sudan’s top general has promised that he won't hold a government position after planned elections in 2023, two weeks after he toppled a transitional government in a widely condemned coup.The military leader behind the takeover, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, has repeatedly promised to hand over power to an elected civilian government and said he will not be a part of it. His announcement that he will not run for office does not preclude other top generals from shedding their military titles and becoming candidates. Late last month, the military dissolved the country's transitional government and detained more than 100 government...
WORLD
AFP

Libya FM suspended days before international conference

Libya's presidential council suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from her duties Saturday days before an international conference is to make a new push to restore stability to the war-battered nation. The council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told the Libya Panorama television channel. The El-Marsad news website, which is close to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, said that the council accused her of taking foreign policy decisions without consulting it. A decree from the council said its vice chairman Abdullah Allafi would head a commission of inquiry that would report its findings within 14 days.
WORLD
AFP

Iraqi PM escapes 'assassination attempt' drone blast

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi escaped unhurt from an "assassination attempt" in which an explosives-packed drone hit his Baghdad residence early Sunday, a new escalation in the country's post-election turmoil. US President Joe Biden condemned the "terrorist attack" and said he was "relieved" Kadhemi was not injured, while Iraqi President Barham Saleh said it was an attempted "coup against the constitutional system". The attack has not been claimed by any group. Kadhemi, 54, and in power since May 2020, appealed for "calm and restraint" before chairing a meeting at his office in the high-security Baghdad Green Zone, where the overnight attack took place.
MIDDLE EAST

