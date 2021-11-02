Former US Diplomat And Hostage Negotiator Meets Myanmar Junta Chief

Coup-hit Myanmar's bloody crisis will take centre stage at a Southeast Asian summit Tuesday that the country's junta chief has been barred from attending, as international pressure mounts on the military regime. The virtual gathering kicks off three days of meetings hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), with US President Joe Biden and Chinese and Russian leaders set to attend later in the week. Myanmar will top the agenda of Tuesday's talks between regional leaders, with the country still in chaos following February's military takeover and subsequent deadly crackdown on dissent. Facing calls to defuse the crisis, ASEAN, which includes Myanmar, has drawn up a roadmap aimed at restoring peace but there have been doubts over the junta's commitment to the plan.

