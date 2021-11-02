CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields named PFF's Rookie of Week 8

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Eh7vA_0ck0o9OW00

The start to Bears quarterback Justin Fields’ rookie season hasn’t gone the way many expected or would’ve hoped. It’s been full of expected rookie bumps and some other struggles brought on by Matt Nagy and co.

But Fields finally had his mini-breakout game Sunday against the 49ers, where he was poised, confident and decisive whether he was throwing or running. Fields’ special skillset was on display, and it’s hard not to walk away from that 49ers game excited about Fields’ future.

Fields was named Pro Football Focus’ Rookie of Week 8, where he garnered a 76.7 grade. He had an 85.6 run game grade and a 65.7 passing grade.

Fields totaled 278 yards against the 49ers defense. He completed 70 percent of his passes for 175 yards with a touchdown and late-game interception that went off Darnell Mooney’s hands. Fields also had 103 yards on 10 carries, becoming the first Bears quarterback to rush for 100 yards since Bobby Douglass in 1973.

It’s hardly a coincidence that Fields’ best performance to date — and the offense’s progress — came with head coach Matt Nagy watching the game from home as he recovers from COVID-19. Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor called a game that catered to Fields’ strengths, which included designed quarterback rollouts, designed runs and plenty of play action.

It’ll be interesting to see whether that continues next Monday night against the Steelers, where Nagy likely will return to the sideline.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
The Spun

Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon. Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.
NFL
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw’s Comment On Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Aaron Rodgers has faced a lot of criticism from many different people over the course of the past week. Sunday morning, a longtime NFL quarterback joined in. Former Pittsburgh Steelers star quarterback turned FOX broadcaster Terry Bradshaw had a blunt message for Rodgers on Sunday morning. Rodgers, who is out...
NFL
The Spun

Odell Beckham Reportedly Has 1 Preferred NFL Team

Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly has one preferred NFL destination in mind. The soon-to-be former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is expected to hit waivers on Monday. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he’ll be able to sign with any team of his choosing. Pro Football Talk shared the latest on his...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Pff#49ers#American Football#Steelers
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith has theory about how Aaron Rodgers got Covid-19

On Wednesday. news broke that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had not only tested positive for Covid-19 but he had never been vaccinated in the first place. While it remains unclear how Rodgers got the virus and there are plenty of questions regarding the way he’s handled himself in this situation, there are also lots of opinions out there about him.
NFL
The Spun

Dez Bryant Has 1 Team In Mind For Odell Beckham Jr.

Ahead of tomorrow’s NFL trade deadline there is speculation that Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. could be on the move. And if the Browns are willing to part with OBJ, wide receiver Dez Bryant has a destination in mind. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bryant proposed that the...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Fiancee, Shailene Woodley, Is Now Trending

Aaron Rodgers has been trending on social media all Wednesday, as the Green Bay Packers quarterback is out for Sunday’s game. It’s since been revealed that the superstar quarterback has not been vaccinated, despite telling reporters he was “immunized.”. “There’s guys on the team that haven’t been vaccinated and it’s...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Fox News

Baker Mayfield's wife blasts Browns fans ripping the team: 'You truly don’t know what you have'

Baker Mayfield’s wife, Emily, gave a passionate defense of the quarterback and his Cleveland Browns teammates after a tough loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Emily Mayfield aimed her message at so-called Browns fans who were trashing the team. Baker Mayfield was 23-for-32 with 305 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He didn’t throw an interception and was only sacked once. Cleveland fell to 3-2.
NFL
GATOR 99.5

NFL Kicker Does the Unthinkable – Fans Cannot Believe Their Eyes

I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
NFL
FanSided

Ed Orgeron’s next job is way too obvious

LSU football head coach Ed Orgeron’s next coaching job is more obvious than you would think. With Ed Orgeron parting ways with the LSU football program at the end of the season, everybody and their brother is curious as to where he could end up. Orgeron is not even two...
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Odell Beckham already threatening new team he hasn’t joined yet

Odell Beckham, Jr. is still officially on the Cleveland Browns but is already threatening any team that might consider adding him when he’s waived on Monday. In a classic case of someone proving they still don’t realize they were the issue, Odell Beckham, Jr. is already threatening his newest potential team. And the best part is, he’s still not even officially gone from the Cleveland Browns roster.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

The Dallas Cowboys had to play last weekend’s game without their starting quarterback in Dak Prescott. This week, the NFC East leaders could have to play without their starting running back in Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott limped off the field following the Cowboys’ most-recent drive against the Denver Broncos defense. While...
NFL
New York Post

Dak Prescott’s and Tyler Seguin’s girlfriends celebrate Cowboys win

There was a lot for Dak Prescott’s girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, to celebrate on Sunday. There was the Cowboys’ 44-20 win over the Giants a “five-year anniversary” with Tyler Seguin’s girlfriend, Kate Kirchof, and “victory shots” with her fellow WAGs. Buffett documented her reunion with pal Kirchof — who also resides...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy