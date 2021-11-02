CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Blazers coach Chauncey Billups gives advice to Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey

By Ky Carlin
 6 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have championship aspirations for the 2021-22 seasons despite the drama surrounding Ben Simmons. The Sixers still have a lot of talent and want to take advantage of it.

In place of Simmons, the team has been turning to young guard Tyrese Maxey. The 20-year-old second-year guard out of Kentucky has been learning on the job and it has certainly been up and down for him.

In Monday’s win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Maxey had 10 points and seven assists with three turnovers. He shot 4-for-8 from the floor, and he did not attempt a triple. It was a solid performance and he had a big bucket in the fourth to keep the Blazers at bay.

Before the game on Monday, Blazers coach Chauncey Billups had some advice for the young fella: Focus on what he can control and continue to grow as a player.

“He’s a high-energy guy,” said Billups. “I think he’s really skilled. He competes really hard. I’m a fan. I like his game. I just think he needs to take advantage of the position and not worry about all the outside noise.”

Billups had a highly successful career. He was a five-time All-Star, a three-time All-NBA Team member and he was the Finals MVP for the 2004 NBA champion Detroit Pistons. He believes Maxey has a good support system with Doc Rivers and Sam Cassell on the team’s staff. He also has a guy like Joel Embiid he can defer to.

“I think he’s in a great situation, to be honest with you,” Billups added. “To be able to learn from a guy like Doc, Sam Cassell on that staff over there. He’s in a great position. You got a big guy like Joel who can take a lot of pressure off of you. You don’t have to make every play. You let him do it, and you just feed off of him.”

Maxey will continue his education as an NBA point guard on Wednesday when the team hosts the Chicago Bulls to wrap up a four-game homestand.

