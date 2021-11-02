CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blast causes casualties at gate of Kabul hospital

By James Carter
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Afghanistan — An explosion went off Tuesday in front of a military hospital in Kabul, causing casualties, a Taliban official said. Interior Ministry spokesman Saeed Khosty wrote in a tweet that the blast went off...

AFP

19 dead in IS suicide attack on Kabul military hospital

At least 19 people were killed and 50 more wounded in an attack on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, the latest atrocity to rock Afghanistan since the Taliban seized power. "Nineteen dead bodies and about 50 wounded people have been taken to hospitals in Kabul," a health ministry official who asked not to be named told AFP. Mujahid played down the death toll, but confirmed that two Taliban fighters, two women and a child had been killed outside the hospital.
ISIS takes responsibility for deadly attack on Kabul hospital

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 3 (ANI): The Islamic State, also known as ISIS-K, has taken the responsibility for the deadly attack on a hospital in the Afghan capital of Kabul. At least 25 people were killed and more than a dozen suffered injuries in the attack on Tuesday. The attack was...
Seven killed and 16 wounded in IS attack on Kabul hospital

Militants from so-called Islamic State (IS) set off an explosion at the entrance to a military hospital in the Afghan capital, killing at least seven people, a senior Taliban official has said. The incident is one of the most brazen IS attacks yet since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan...
Dozens killed and wounded as blasts and gunfire hit Kabul hospital

KABUL (Reuters) -At least 25 people were killed and more than 50 wounded when gunmen attacked Afghanistan's biggest military hospital after two heavy explosions at the site in central Kabul, officials said. The explosions hit the entrance of the 400-bed Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital and were followed with an...
India condemns 'horrendous terrorist attack' at Kabul hospital

New York [US], November 4 (ANI): India condemned the "horrendous terrorist attack" at the Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan Hospital in Kabul and underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors accountable. Taking to Twitter, the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York on Thursday said...
Emaciated children in Kabul hospital point to rising hunger

KABUL — (AP) — In Kabul's main children's hospital, 2½-year-old Guldana is sitting up in her bed, but she’s too exhausted to even open her eyes. Her tiny body is wrapped in a blanket, only her emaciated face showing. She’s one of a growing number of near-starving children who are...
US warns of winter hurdles for Afghans to leave

Afghanistan's harsh winter will create new difficulties for people wishing to leave with the Kabul airport still in disrepair, a US official warned Monday. West, however, said it was too early to think about reopening the US Embassy in Kabul.
