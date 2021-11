BitOrbit, a blockchain technology-powered social media platform, has just completed its Initial Dex Offering (IDO) on VelasPad, and incredibly, the token sold out within a few minutes of the IDO launching. BitOrbit listed 23,000,000 tokens on VelasPad at the price of $0.007 per token, which is now showing a 155x ROI for investors and early birds. This is an indication that there is a massive interest in the Velas blockchain protocol. BitOrbit token launched with an initial market capitalization of $160,000, and this insane potential to post many hundreds of times in returns will play a vital role in the token’s trading volume in the coming days.

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO