Three Kings to open mentoring center

The Three Kings of Peace and board members, from left to right, Frank McCullough, Allen Dixon Jr., Ed Butler, Fred Cowen and Frank Bourn, stand outside the former Steel Grip building adjacent to Garfield Park where they plan to have the Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center. Jennifer Bailey | Commercial-News

DANVILLE — The Three Kings of Peace started about 12 years ago and their mission has continued of promoting peace and non-violence in the city.

They’ve been protectors and talk to students in schools.

They’ve had marches in the streets.

Now their vision is even bigger with plans for a Three Kings of Peace Mentoring Center in the former Steel Grip building adjacent to Garfield Park.

The Three Kings of Peace who are currently Frank McCullough, Ed Butler and Jerry Hawker and its board acquired the building earlier this year with plans to have youths learn curriculum combining instruction, job skills and community service.

They will address science, technology, engineering and mathematics. The main tutoring area will have wifi access and tables and chairs and whiteboards.

There also will be recreational activities for children, including remote control car racing and roller skating. A planned rec room will have tables and chairs, pool and ping pong tables, video game consoles and a movie screen.

They will have a partnership with Danville School District 118 as an after-school program for ages 8-17, and in working with troubled and at-risk youths.

McCullough said the center will allow them more time to sit down and talk with youths. The Three Kings of Peace also work with Danville Area Community College and Peer Court.

There will be no tuition cost for students, with the center providing personal mentorship in life-coping skills.

Any youth will be able to go to the center.

“We don’t discriminate,” Butler said.

To raise funding for the center, a Kings Table is planned in an adjacent building. It will be similar to Habitat’s ReStore, McCullough said, saying it will help with the center’s costs by people donating items, such as old furniture that is broken and can be fixed by the youths, and that can be resold.

McCullough said they’re also hoping for state and federal grants, and possibly financial assistance from the city. They plan to make a presentation to the Danville City Council later this month.

McCullough and Butler said they also have state legislator support.

Board members Fred Cowen and Frank Bourn said they and other mentors will be able to teach the children life skills, such as using a hammer, tape measure and level in construction, and fixing remote control cars that Mike Pollitt already works with youth in racing.

They said the center will be great for the community.

In addition to the building housing the mentoring center and remote control auto racing, it also will house the local NAACP headquarters and McCullough’s state representative Mike Marron’s outreach coordinator’s office.

McCullough said the Three Kings of Peace will continue to go into schools, with the center providing an additional space for youths to go to.

When children are done playing basketball at the nearby Nate “Bobo” Smalls basketball court at Garfield Park, there will be a light on for them at the mentoring center McCullough said. Smalls was an original Three Kings of Peace before he passed away,

“What we do is crime prevention,” McCullough said.

“This could be a light for our community. It does take a village,” he added about raising children.

Cowen too said he saw the need for young people to learn life skills.

“This fits the need,” he said.

He said young people can learn about carpentry, construction, fixing things and going into the building trades. The center also will have information about military training for those who’d like to go into the military.

Board members Bourn and Cowen said they need to paint in the building, and address the heating and other issues. There also will be some tuck pointing and other outside work.

Overall it’s a good building, McCullough said.

He and Butler said young people say there’s nothing to do in Danville.

“We’re going to fill that gap,” McCullough said.

The Three Kings of Peace are passionate about helping the community.

McCullough said it’s all about what they can do to improve Danville and Vermilion County. They also work with youths in Catlin, Westville, Oakwood and throughout the county.

“It’s because we love Danville,” Butler said, adding that they want to see young people do well.