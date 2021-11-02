Legendary Band Kraftwerk Announce 2022 North American Tour
Legendary—and now Hall of Fame awarded—German band, Kraftwerk, has announced a number of new 2022 tour dates, beginning May 2 and running through August 26.
On Saturday in Cleveland, Kraftwerk was awarded the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Early Influencer Award, along with Charlie Patton and Gil Scott-Heron.
“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in a statement ahead of the weekend. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”
Earlier this year, on May 6, Kraftwerk founding member Florian Schneider died. He was 73 years old. Now, the band is down to three members, which is likely in part why the group’s new tour is dubbed, “3D.”
In 2020, like many groups, the band had to cancel its North American dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, refunding patrons.
Kraftwerk 2022 Tour Dates:
27 MAY 202220:00ST LOUISTHE PAGEANT3D
29 MAY 202220:00CLEVELANDCONNOR PALACE3D
01 JUN 202220:00MINNEAPOLISSTATE THEATRE3D
02 JUN 202220:00CHICAGOARAGON BALLROOM3D
04 JUN 202220:00DETROITMASONIC TEMPLE THEATRE3D
06 JUN 202220:00TORONTOMASSEY HALL3D
08 JUN 202220:00MONTREALSALLE WILFIED PELLTIER3D
10 JUN 202220:00NORTH ADAMSMASS MOCA3D
11 JUN 202220:00BOSTONBOCH CENTER WANG THEATRE3D
17 JUN 202220:00NEW YORKRADIO CITY MUSIC HALL3D
18 JUN 202220:00PHILADELPHIATHE MET3D
19 JUN 202220:00WASHINGTONTHE ANTHEM3D
22 JUN 202220:00ORLANDODR PHILLIPS CENTER3D
24 JUN 202220:00NASHVILLERYMAN AUDITORIUM3D
25 JUN 202220:00MEMPHISCROSSTOWN THEATER3D
27 JUN 202220:00AUSTINMOODY THEATRE3D
28 JUN 202220:00DALLASMUSIC HALL AT FAIR PARK3D
30 JUN 202220:00MORRISONRED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE3D
03 JUL 202220:00SAN DIEGOCIVIC THEATRE3D
05 JUL 202220:00LOS ANGELESSHRINE AUDITORIUM3D
06 JUL 202220:00SAN FRANCISCOCIVIC AUDITORIUM3D
08 JUL 202220:00PORTLANDARLENE SCHNITZER CONCERT HALL3D
09 JUL 202220:00SEATTLEPARAMOUNT THEATRE3D
10 JUL 202220:00VANCOUVERORPHEUM THEATRE3D
Photo by Peter Boettcher
