Legendary Band Kraftwerk Announce 2022 North American Tour

Legendary—and now Hall of Fame awarded—German band, Kraftwerk, has announced a number of new 2022 tour dates, beginning May 2 and running through August 26.

On Saturday in Cleveland, Kraftwerk was awarded the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Early Influencer Award, along with Charlie Patton and Gil Scott-Heron.

“This diverse class of talented Inductees reflects the Rock Hall’s ongoing commitment to honor artists whose music created the sound of youth culture”, said John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation in a statement ahead of the weekend. “It will make for an unforgettable live celebration of music in October at this year’s Induction Ceremony in Cleveland.”

Earlier this year, on May 6, Kraftwerk founding member Florian Schneider died. He was 73 years old. Now, the band is down to three members, which is likely in part why the group’s new tour is dubbed, “3D.”

In 2020, like many groups, the band had to cancel its North American dates due to the COVID-19 pandemic, refunding patrons.

Kraftwerk 2022 Tour Dates:

27 MAY 202220:00ST LOUISTHE PAGEANT3D

29 MAY 202220:00CLEVELANDCONNOR PALACE3D

01 JUN 202220:00MINNEAPOLISSTATE THEATRE3D

02 JUN 202220:00CHICAGOARAGON BALLROOM3D

04 JUN 202220:00DETROITMASONIC TEMPLE THEATRE3D

06 JUN 202220:00TORONTOMASSEY HALL3D

08 JUN 202220:00MONTREALSALLE WILFIED PELLTIER3D

10 JUN 202220:00NORTH ADAMSMASS MOCA3D

11 JUN 202220:00BOSTONBOCH CENTER WANG THEATRE3D

17 JUN 202220:00NEW YORKRADIO CITY MUSIC HALL3D

18 JUN 202220:00PHILADELPHIATHE MET3D

19 JUN 202220:00WASHINGTONTHE ANTHEM3D

22 JUN 202220:00ORLANDODR PHILLIPS CENTER3D

24 JUN 202220:00NASHVILLERYMAN AUDITORIUM3D

25 JUN 202220:00MEMPHISCROSSTOWN THEATER3D

27 JUN 202220:00AUSTINMOODY THEATRE3D

28 JUN 202220:00DALLASMUSIC HALL AT FAIR PARK3D

30 JUN 202220:00MORRISONRED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE3D

03 JUL 202220:00SAN DIEGOCIVIC THEATRE3D

05 JUL 202220:00LOS ANGELESSHRINE AUDITORIUM3D

06 JUL 202220:00SAN FRANCISCOCIVIC AUDITORIUM3D

08 JUL 202220:00PORTLANDARLENE SCHNITZER CONCERT HALL3D

09 JUL 202220:00SEATTLEPARAMOUNT THEATRE3D

10 JUL 202220:00VANCOUVERORPHEUM THEATRE3D

Photo by Peter Boettcher