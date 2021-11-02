Here’s How Kaia Gerber Transformed Into Jane Birkin For Halloween

Everyone knows Princess Diana – or they think they do. The royal, who would have turned 60 this year, remains a subject of fascination among the public and artists. After capturing Jacqueline Kennedy Onasis’ private struggles following her husband’s assassination in 2016’s Jackie, director Pablo Larraín turned his attention to Diana’s story. His film, Spencer, offers a fictionalised account of the princess, played by Kristen Stewart, at a turning point during the Queen’s annual Christmas holiday at Sandringham House in Norfolk, England. The pivotal three days from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day magnifies the many problems within Diana’s personal life. Under surveillance by the Windsors’ retinue of courtiers, trapped in failing marriage, and told to “keep up appearances” while struggling with an eating disorder, she’s far removed from fairy tales.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO