CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TN

Interfaith day of mourning to be held at Crosstown Concourse

By Jerrita Patterson, Zaneta Lowe
WREG
WREG
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dfdyS_0ck0jg8V00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Religious groups across Shelby County, are joining forces today to honor the men, women, and children who have fallen victim to COVID-19.

The event is being put on by the groups Church Health and the Memphis Clergy.

These groups want to see people of all religious backgrounds out at their event tonight to honor the more than 2,200 people in Shelby County who have lost their lives to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

More top stories from WREG.com

There is some significance as to why the groups picked this day. Today is “All Souls’ Day” also known as “the Day of the Dead” which is a day of prayer and remembrance for people who have died.

The interfaith COVID-19 memorial service will have leaders from the Jewish, Islamic, and Christian faiths participating in the prayer and memorial service.

This event will be led by two members of the group “church health”, a faith-based non-profit that is focused on making high quality health care available to Memphians.

According to the New York Times, 62 people in Shelby County have died from COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

There are signs of optimism from the Shelby County Health Department. The number of active COVID-19 cases has dipped below 1000. Only 56 new cases were reported yesterday.

This news comes, as more than 500,000 people in Shelby County are fully vaccinated according to the health department.

That memorial service for those who have passed from COVID-19, Will be held at Crosstown Concourse at five tonight.

People can come and pray with one another, or show their respects to those lost.

Leaders in DeSoto County, Mississippi have also declared today a day of remembrance and mourning.

They are also encouraging residents there to take part in a moment of silence today at noon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores Nov. 2-8

View Previous Restaurant Report CardsEach week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Worst: MEMPHIS INCREDIBLE PIZZA COMPANY: 82 1245 N. Germantown Pkwy Cordova, TN 38016 Violations include: handwashing sink is not accessible, improper holding temps, clean spoons in […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Gunman takes over church pulpit, disarmed by pastor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Nashville Pastor is being called a hero after he stopped a man that pulled a gun during service on Sunday. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt, but the church members believed they were going to die, according to our news partner WKRN. The incident happened at the Nashville […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WREG

Tutoring program can aid SCS students’ reading skills

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You can help your children with their reading and literacy skills through a new after-school tutoring program in Shelby County Schools, thanks to a new grant worth $4.6 million to help expand this critical skill. Le Bonheur and Book Nook are partnering up for a free, virtual 12-week program called the Connected […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Kellogg’s workers still on strike a month later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 300 Kellogg’s workers in Memphis continue to walk the picket line Sunday as negotiations between the company and the union drag on. It was October 5th when the 274 Memphis Kellogg’s workers walked off the job to walk the picket line. Over the past month, those workers and workers at three […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Shelby County, TN
Society
Memphis, TN
Society
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
County
Shelby County, TN
WREG

Raleigh apartment fire does $650,000 in damage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fire in a Raleigh apartment complex caused thousands in damages to multiple buildings Friday night. The fire happened around 11:28 p.m. at the Avery Park Apartment complex at 2557 Holly Hedge Drive. MFD said the cause of the fire was determined to be cooking oil left unattended on a kitchen stove. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of St. Elmo in Frayser Monday morning. Police said one male shooting victim was located inside of black vehicle. He was taken to Regional One, where he was pronounced dead. No arrest have been made at this time. If you know any […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Car wreck off Walnut Grove and Perkins

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a car wreck off Walnut Grove and Perkins Saturday involving two vehicles and one of them overturned. According to police, one person was sent to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police: three robbed at gunpoint in Parkway village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for three men after an armed robbery in the Parkway Village area on November 4. According to MPD, the suspects approached two women and a man outside a parking lot near the intersection of American Way and Perkins. Police said the trio pulled out Draco-style pistols and demanded […]
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crosstown Concourse#Church Health#Covid 19 Memorial Service#Jewish#Islamic#Christian#Memphians#The New York Times
WREG

Two injured after shooting in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers responded to a shooting in North Memphis that left two people injured Sunday afternoon. Police said the shooting happened at noon at 1167 Evergreen Street. Two male victims were located and taken to Regional One. One of the victims is in critical condition while the other victim is in non-critical condition. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman accused of filing fake quit claim deed, stealing thousands from father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a woman accused of forging her father’s signature, selling his house and stealing nearly $48,000 from him. Clarissa Nicklos, 55, has been charged with forgery, identity theft and theft of property. According to police, Nicklos’s father received a visit Tuesday from a representative of a company trying to […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 shot at South Memphis apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three people were shot at an apartment complex in South Memphis Friday evening. Police responded to the shooting at the Knob Hill Apartments at 41 Florida Park Circle sometime before 8 p.m. Friday. Memphis Police say two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition, while one victim […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Collierville Kroger to reopen after mass shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. – Kroger announced Friday that they will reopen their Collierville store next week, six weeks after a mass shooting that killed one person and injured more than a dozen. The remodeled store on Byhalia Road near Poplar Avenue will open Wednesday, November 10 at 9 a.m. “It has a different look and feel […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WREG

Two wanted after armed carjacking in Oakhaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for two men who may be responsible for a carjacking in Oakhaven. Police say the carjacking happened October 25 at 3:25 p.m. in the Southwood Townhomes on Shannon Circle near Tchulahoma and Raines. According to police, the victims said they were approached by two men with handguns. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
967K+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy