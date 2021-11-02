Covid news – live: UK passes 50 million first-dose jab milestone as 293 more deaths recorded

More than 50 million first doses of Covid -19 vaccine have been delivered in the UK, new figures show.

Nearly 42m doses had been given in England by November 1, along with 4.3m in Scotland , 2.4m in Wales and almost 330,000 in Northern Ireland.

The overall number of first doses– 50,025,020 – is the equivalent of 87 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the UK, or 74.6 per cent of the entire population.

The figures were published by NHS England, Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and the Northern Ireland Department of Health.

They suggest around 7.5m people aged 12 or over in the UK who are eligible for a first jab are still unvaccinated.

The government said a further 293 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of today, although the total includes data from NHS England which was not provided in time for Monday’s figures.

Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 166,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

As of 9am today, there had been a further 33,865 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the government said.