Construction

New buildings in Amsterdam to be constructed from 20 per cent timber

By Lizzie Crook
Dezeen
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Amsterdam has mandated that all new buildings in the Dutch capital must be constructed from at least 20 per cent wood or other biobased materials from 2025. The agreement, which is named the Green Deal Timber Construction, has been signed by all 32 municipalities in the Metropolitan Region...

