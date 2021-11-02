New buildings in Amsterdam to be constructed from 20 per cent timber

Watch designboom’s exclusive video of the aurora installation. an awe-inspiring, semi-transparent cloud of 375 3D-printed, bio-sourced modules welcomes public visitors to the design museum in london, seemingly floating in its famed atrium, and flooding the floor with a mesmerizing play of light and shadow. the installation, titled aurora, was created in collaboration between dassault systèmes and arthur mamou-mani to not only coincide with the museum’s ticketed ‘waste age: what can design do?’ exhibition but also the 2021 united nations climate change conference (COP26) in glasgow. its design demonstrates the principles of circular architecture using a material – based on dried cactus fiber – that can be bio-sourced, 3D-printed, crushed, reprinted, and is industrially biodegradable.
Comments / 0