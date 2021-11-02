CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Growing cat problem needs fixing

By Laurinburg Exchange
 6 days ago
Donnie Douglas Columnist

One thing I have learned as I have grown older is that you are never too old to learn. And I have also realized that I continue to use a tried and tested method of learning that has been prevalent throughout my life – doing it the hard way.

I should have known a year or so ago that if I fed a homeless male tabby cat that showed up in my backyard that eventually the news would spread and others would follow. Cats, you see, are not unlike people in that if you feed and take care of them, they not only won’t go away, but they will multiply. Also, like many people, they won’t necessarily be grateful but will become spoiled, dependent and expectant. Sometimes you will end with blood on your hands.

I counted in my backyard on Monday of this week seven cats, perhaps an eighth, and Boots, Robeson County’s most famous feline, wasn’t among them. Boots was stationed at the backdoor with a look of disgust gazing out into his kingdom at three adult felines as well as the litter of four or five that had gathered at the edge of The Jungle waiting to be fed.

It looks like both Juice, the orange tabby, and Oreo, the tuxedo cat who is a bully, had their way with mom, currently called No Name, who is obviously easy. I figured this because all of the kittens in the litter are jet black except one, who is orange. Yes, a female cat can have a litter from multiple fathers. This I learned the easy way, by Googling.

So I have a cat problem that will only grow bigger if unchecked. The feline fix that has been suggested to me more than once is to shoot ‘em or begin the process of starving them, but I’m a member of the Robeson County Humane Society board and I am sure, even without a cursory review of our policies, that would be in violation.

I will instead do the responsible thing and attempt to fix the problem by fixing the cats. It will be a long process and might chip away at my retirement portfolio but feeding all those cats and the ones yet to be produced I am sure would be much more expensive. So it’s an investment.

First, however, is the hard part, which is trapping the cats so that they can be taken to a veterinarian, where they can get all the proper shots as well as become less productive. I am hoping for a group discount.

As I write this there are two traps in my backyard baited with wet cat food and set to trigger. Twice already Oreo has managed to steal the wet food without triggering the trap, and my only capture has been No Name, who can’t be taken to the vet yet because she is still nursing her litter.

So on this, Day 4 of Operation Cat Fix, there has been no progress, but that could change at any second with the sound of a captured feline expressing his or her displeasure. Hopefully his.

When all the fixing is done, the plan is to re-release the adult felines and find good homes for the kittens. If anyone needs a cat, my email is below.

I never wanted to be the Old Man With a Cat, but Boots changed that. I draw the line at being the Old Man With a Bunch of Cats.

Now I need to check the traps.

Donnie Douglas is the former editor of The Robesonian. Contact him at [email protected]

