CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Harwood: Manchin complicated his own objective

tribuneledgernews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) laid out fundamental concerns...

www.tribuneledgernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
wvgazettemail.com

Betty Rivard: Manchin's importance and our own power

For months now I have been involved in conversations about Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. I hear from family and old friends out of state and talk with in-state allies on Zoom, on the phone or in person. I know that I am not the only West Virginian who is being viewed as a Manchin whisperer just because I live in the state that elected him.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Marietta Daily Journal

Pelosi presses for vote on Biden bill despite Manchin objections

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to push forward with plans to vote this week on the two bills that comprise President Joe Biden’s economic agenda despite moderates echoing Sen. Joe Manchin’s complaint about not knowing the full cost and economic impact. None of the centrist Democrats has yet...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
swiowanewssource.com

Biden confident Manchin will back his spending bill

Saying "Joe will be there," President Joe Biden expressed optimism from an overseas summit that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin will vote for his sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic proposal. Earlier in the day, Manchin expressed doubts about bill. (Nov. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​
CONGRESS & COURTS
eenews.net

Manchin complicates reconciliation passage timeline

After days of silence and muddy messaging, Sen. Joe Manchin has made his position known on the $1.7 trillion social and climate spending framework unveiled last week: He’s not ready to support it — and it’s not clear whether or when he will be. The West Virginia Democrat today demanded...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn
850wftl.com

Manchin speaks out about his tough bargaining with Biden, fellow Democrats

(WASHINGTON) — “I don’t know where in the hell I belong,” Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat, said Tuesday when when asked about possibly switching parties amid his stubborn bargaining with frustrated fellow Democrats and President Joe Biden. Manchin said people approach him “every day” about doing so, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Pelosi defends including paid family leave despite Senator Manchin’s objections

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended including four weeks of paid family leave in Democrats’ proposed social spending bill despite Democratic Sen Joe Manchin of West Virginia’s objections. Ms Pelosi released a letter to Democratic members on Wednesday saying the proposal would be included in the text that was proposed by the House Rules Committee.Democrats hope to pass a massive social spending bill that includes child care, home care for elderly people and people with disabilities, an expanded child tax credit and provisions to combat climate change. The bill would be passed through a process called reconciliation, which would allow...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy