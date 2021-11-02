CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 people abducted from university in Nigeria’s capital

Durango Herald
 6 days ago

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) - Gunmen in Nigeria's capital abducted six people from the staff quarters of a university, officials said Tuesday. It was the first attack of its kind in Abuja since a wave of school kidnappings began in the country more than a year ago....

www.durangoherald.com

Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
theeastcountygazette.com

Mak Parhar, a Denier and Conspiracy Theorist of COVID-19 Dies at 48

Mark Parhar, an influential COVID-19 denier whose profile was boosted by the Flat Earth conspiracy movement and the anti-mask movement, passed away in his New Westminster home on Thursday. The cause of death of the 48-year-old is unknown. According to a spokesperson of the BC Coroner Service, a full investigation...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Jewish Press

Report: Mossad Foiled Multiple Iranian Attacks on Israelis in Africa

Israel’s international espionage agency, the Mossad, has foiled multiple attacks by Iranian agents on Israeli businesspeople and tourists, according to a report broadcast Sunday night by Channel 12 television news. The attacks targeted Israelis in at least three countries on the African continent: Tanzania, Senegal and Ghana, according to the...
MIDDLE EAST
International Business Times

Eighty Dead In Sierra Leone Fuel Explosion

A massive explosion at a petrol station in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown killed at least 80 people, burning people in cars and streets nearby, a rescue worker and nurse said Saturday. "We recovered 80 bodies from the site of the accident last night with our ambulances," the rescue worker from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
MilitaryTimes

Marines train with elite troops in Israel as Iranian tensions linger

Marines aboard a helicopter carrier arrived in Israel’s southernmost city and its only major locale on the Red Sea on Monday for a weeklong multiforce training exercise ― the first since Israel came under U.S. Central Command’s area of operations. Eilat, Israel, traditionally a vacation hub located close to Egypt...
WORLD
The Independent

Iraqi PM makes ‘bandaged’ TV appearance after surviving drone attack

Hours after surviving an alleged assassination attempt, Iraq’s prime minister led a meeting of his top security commanders and appeared on television wearing what seemed to be a bandage on his left arm.Troops and patrols were deployed throughout Baghdad on Sunday after a drone strike on Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s official residence, which security officials said wounded six guards who were stationed outside the building.No group has yet claimed the attack, which exacerbates tensions sparked by Iran-backed militias’ claims of fraud during last month’s parliamentary elections, which were praised by the United Nations as “technically sound”. The militias have been leading protests...
MIDDLE EAST
quillette.com

Ethiopia’s Stunning Battlefield Reversal

A year is a long time during warfare, and the Tigray conflict that began last November has now been flipped on its head. Not many observers saw the current scenario coming. The world’s recurring tendency to forget Ethiopia, noted by the eminent 18th-century British historian Edward Gibbon, has reasserted itself. Now the media are rushing to catch up with the changing tide of battle.
POLITICS

