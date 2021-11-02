UPDATE 1-Will COP26 deforestation pledge be game-changer or just more broken promises?

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A new pledge by world leaders to halt deforestation by 2030 is likely to fail unless quickly backed by more funding, transparent monitoring and tough regulation of businesses and financiers linked to forest destruction, environmentalists warn. More than 100 global leaders...

Washington Post

Leaders depart and COP26 climate summit turns to finding the money

World leaders have left the COP26 global climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and negotiators are getting down to business on how to fund the pledges made in the first few days and make good on past promises. Here’s what to know. Wednesday’s sessions are focused on financing climate measures —...
ENVIRONMENT
Agriculture Online

At COP26 talks, 45 nations pledge to overhaul farming in climate change fight

GLASGOW, Nov 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Forty-five nations will pledge on Saturday to step up protection of nature and overhaul farming to cut greenhouse gas emissions, the British hosts of the COP26 U.N. climate summit said. With a rising world population, an official statement issued in Glasgow said it...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
The Independent

Cop26: Leaders promise to halt deforestation by 2030, but campaigners say action needed now

More than 100 national leaders will make a promise during the Cop26 summit to stop deforestation and begin restoring the world’s forests by 2030, the UK government has said.Leaders representing countries that are home to 85 per cent of the planet’s forests – including Brazil – will commit to “halt and reverse” deforestation by the end of the decade at an event convened by Boris Johnson in Glasgow on Tuesday.Downing Street said the pledge was backed by $12bn (£8.75bn) of public funding from governments aimed at restoring ripped-up land, with a further $7.2bn (£5.3bn) coming from private investment.It includes...
ENVIRONMENT
dallassun.com

Over 100 world leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030 at COP26

Glasgow [UK], November 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Leaders of more than 100 countries representing over 85 per cent of the world's forests will commit to end deforestation by 2030 under the Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forest and Land Use at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on Tuesday, the UK prime minister's office said in a press release.
ENVIRONMENT
Sand Hills Express

COP26 pledge will see nations commit to end deforestation by 2030

Glasgow — World leaders meeting at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow will on Tuesday issue a multibillion-dollar pledge to end deforestation by 2030, but that date is too distant for campaigners who want action sooner to save the planet’s lungs. According to the British government, which is hosting the...
ENVIRONMENT
Cosmos

Cosmos Briefing: Is COP26 a game changer?

Scientists say that 2021 is our last chance to stop the effects of climate change from fundamentally disrupting the weather patterns we’ve relied on for millennia. After a year’s delay due to COVID, the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference — also known as COP26 — is about to begin in Glasgow, providing a crucial opportunity for more than 100 world leaders to come together and chart our future on this planet. But what do the climate scientists themselves think of this pivotal moment? Five Australian climate scientists are here to give you an insider’s guide into what’s at stake at the COP26 climate conference, what to look out for, and what their hopes and fears are.
ENVIRONMENT
globalvoices.org

Days after COP26 agreement, Indonesian officials renege on anti-deforestation pledge

The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP 26), the largest climate conference of the year, has drawn politicians, environmentalists, and activists from all over the world, all eager to create concrete, impactful solutions to help combat the climate crisis. One such solution was a pledge to end deforestation by 2030, which was announced on November 2 and signed by 131 nations. Among those nations was Indonesia, home to about one-third of the world's rainforests.
WORLD
Reuters

Indonesia signals about-face on COP26 deforestation pledge

JAKARTA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Indonesia's environment minister has dismissed as "inappropriate and unfair" a global plan to end deforestation by 2030, days after her country, home to a third of the world's rainforests, joined 127 other nations in making the deforestation pledge. The agreement late on Monday at the...
ASIA
Agriculture Online

Nature and climate protection pledges pile up at COP26, amid ghosts of past failures

GLASGOW, Nov 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Dozens of nations pledged on Saturday to do more to protect nature and overhaul farming at the COP26 U.N. climate talks, amid misgivings about past failures. Agriculture, deforestation and other changes in land use account for about a quarter of humanity’s planet-heating greenhouse...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Protesters demand climate action in global rally

Tens of thousands of protesters braved rain and wind in Glasgow Saturday as part of worldwide demonstrations against what campaigners say is a failure of crunch UN climate talks to act fast enough to tame global warming. - Widespread demos - Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg said the summit had gone nowhere near far enough in a speech at Friday's youth march in Glasgow, where she labelled the conference "a failure".
ENVIRONMENT

