What is a ‘rug pull’? ‘Squid Game’ coin scam highlights danger for crypto investors

By Michael Grothaus
Fast Company
 6 days ago

One of the hottest cryptocurrencies in the last week was a meme coin known as SQUID. It was based on the popular Squid Game Netflix series. It soared over 300% since its introduction last week from less than one cent to an all-time high of $2,856 per coin. And then in...

www.fastcompany.com

u.today

Crypto Whale Buys 20 Trillion Shiba Inu Tokens for $1.13 Billion, while Petition to List Shiba on Robinhood Gets 500,000 Signatures

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
techgig.com

6 crypto coins jump 817% in a day; Squid Game tops the list

The crypto-token Squid Game , which has been on a rollercoaster ride since its launch, was the top gainer in the global. market on November 6, Saturday. This came just days after many investors complained that they had lost millions as a result of the apparent scam, as they were unable to sell their tokens.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Squid Game: crypto researcher reveals the red flags investors missed

The Squid Game token swung into the crypto sphere like a wrecking ball and took thousands of investors on a dizzying ride before vanishing and leaving the entire industry stunned. To make sense of what happened, crypto researcher Max Maher showed investors all the red flags they had missed. Red...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Squid#Cryptocurrency#Rug#Ip
itechpost.com

Squid Game Crypto Coin Crashes to Near Zero After $2800 Surge: It's a Scam!

The "Squid Game" crypto coin SQUID ends up as a massive scam! Cybercriminals made approximately $3.38 million from victim investors. In these last few months, the "Squid Game" hype influenced a lot of pop culture content on the internet. Fans saw many "Squid Game" news, pictures, toys, wallpapers, themes and even games. This is why fans thought the "Squid Game" cryptocurrency as another opportunity to have fun.
MARKETS
NBC News

Investors call scam after collapse of new cryptocurrency Squid

John Lee couldn’t believe his luck. The $1,000 investment he made in Squid, a new cryptocurrency project inspired by the dystopian Netflix drama “Squid Game,” had skyrocketed in price. But within five minutes Monday, his money disappeared. “I watched Squid fall down in a matter of minutes,” Lee, 30, from...
STOCKS
Fast Company

Shiba Inu coin price falls as Kraken crypto exchange hedges on SHIB listing

The Kraken is breaking its promise, and the SHIBarmy is ready for a fight. Kraken, a top-ten San Francisco-based cryptocurrency exchange, tweeted earlier this week that it would list the Shiba Inu coin—a joke token with a loyal cult following—on its platform by Tuesday if the tweet earned at least 2,000 likes. “#SHIBArmy where you at?” it wrote:
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
ComicBook

SQUID Coin Scam - Crypto Coin Vanishes After Hitting Massive Highs

A Squid Game-themed cryptocurrency coin ended up being a massive scam and the people behind it made off with $3.3 million according to The Washington Post. Meme coins and other get-rich-quick schemes themed around NFTs, Cryptocurrency, and day trading have taken the world by storm over the last year and change. (Read more about the negative ecological effects of such movements right here.) SQUID was a currency set up around the fervor surrounding the Netflix original. The value of this particular coin soared to $2,860 over time but then went down to basically nothing as the creators high-tailed it out of there with a relative fortune. As of now, there is no way to hold the creators of these meme coins accountable if they choose to take the money and leave the investors holding the bag. (Complicating matters further is the fact that cryptocurrency, by nature, is hard to trace. Making the entire enterprise ripe for people looking to take advantage of poor investors looking for a quick influx of cash.)
MARKETS
BBC

Squid Game crypto token collapses in apparent scam

A digital token inspired by the popular South Korean Netflix series Squid Game has lost almost all of its value as it was revealed to be an apparent scam. Squid, which marketed itself as a "play-to-earn cryptocurrency", had seen its price soar in recent days - surging by thousands of per cent.
MARKETS
Wired

How a Squid Game Crypto Scam Got Away With Millions

It was there that Hartford, a structural engineer from Sydney, Australia, from a user by the name of @jonhree112 that alerted him to the latest cryptocurrency on the rise. Its price had increased 1,000 percent and was looking like it had headroom for 200 percent more. At the time, the price of each coin was 72 cents. “Better buy before $1.00,” wrote @jonhree112.
GAMBLING
The Independent

Is the saga of the Squid Game crypto a warning of what is to come?

The collapse of the Squid Game cryptocurrency is either the canary in the mine warning of an impending catastrophe, or a classic example of the way fraud can sprout up anywhere and everywhere. Or maybe it is both. The story is simple enough. Some people create a cryptocurrency, in this...
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Meme Coin Battle Highlights a Bullish October for Crypto

October was certainly a bullish month for cryptocurrencies, but it was also highlighted with a pair of meme tokens that were engaged in a dog fight. Dogecoin and its rival Shiba Inu are both jockeying for a position in the cryptocurrency market capitalization space. Currently, it’s Shiba Inu above Dogecoin, but that could all certainly flip given the volatile nature of these meme coins.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

Squid Token Dives Revealing Possible “Rug Pull” Scam

The Squid token –inspired by Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s The Squid Game series– collapsed after launching on October 26 and being revealed as a possible scam. Rising by thousands of percent in just a few days, the cryptocurrency dived amid criticism of not allowing for reselling and other suspicions. Squid Token.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Crypto coin riding Squid Game high craters after dizzying rally

(Reuters) - A cryptocurrency named after the wildly popular Netflix drama "Squid Game" crashed to almost zero value on Tuesday after a dizzying rally pushed it to almost $2,800 last week. The so-called squid token's market value jumped to $2.4 billion at the peak of Monday's trading with a trading...
STOCKS

