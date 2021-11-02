CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

ABB sells power transmission division to RBC Bearings for $2.9bn

power-technology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwedish-Swiss technology company ABB has concluded the previously announced sale of its mechanical power transmission division, Dodge, to US-based engineering firm RBC Bearings. The company was sold for a $2.9bn cash consideration. In July 2021, RBC Bearings signed an agreement with ABB to acquire Dodge. Dodge is engaged in...

www.power-technology.com

Comments / 0

Related
newcivilengineer.com

Ferrovial sells off its Infrastructure Services division

The division covers the infrastructure maintenance and facilities management. As part of the deal Ferrovial will take a 24.9% stake in Portobello Capital, worth around €20M (£16M). It is part of Ferrovial’s long-term strategy to sell off its services divisions; which includes the sale of UK subsidiary Amey. Ferrovial Services'...
BUSINESS
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Hubbell Inc. selling Greenville-based LED lighting division to GE Current

GE Current delivers advanced lighting and intelligent controls to commercial and industrial customers and cities, among others. Hubbell C&I, which did about $515 million in sales in 2020, provides professional lighting, lighting controls and connected lighting and offers a range of indoor and outdoor products for industrial, commercial and institutional applications.
GREENVILLE, SC
dvrplayground.com

Power Energy Storage Battery Market Dynamics Analysis, Production, Supply and Demand, Covered in the Latest Research 2021-2028 | NGK Group, ABB, AEG

Global Market Vision has published an effective statistical data titled as Power Energy Storage Battery market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market. It covers the different aspects, which are responsible for the growth of the industries. The Power Energy Storage Battery Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD xx Million in 2020 to USD xx Million by 2028, at a CAGR of xx from 2021 to 2028.
INDUSTRY
offshore-technology.com

Origin Energy to sell $1.59bn stake in Australia Pacific LNG to EIG

Origin Energy has agreed to sell 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) to global energy investor EIG Partners for $1.592bn. The deal marks the world’s first involving a private equity acquiring a stake in an operating integrated LNG project, and its return to Australia after the stake sale in Senex Energy in 2019.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abb#Power Transmission#Power Plants#Manufacturing Plants#Rbc Bearings#Swedish#Dodge
power-technology.com

Vattenfall selects Siemens Gamesa for Norfolk offshore projects

Swedish energy company Vattenfall has nominated Siemens Gamesa as the preferred supplier for two 1.8GW offshore wind power projects in Norfolk, UK. Under the terms of the agreement, Siemens Gamesa is expected to deploy its SG 14-236 DD offshore wind turbines at the Norfolk Vanguard and Norfolk Boreas projects. The...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheStreet

FirstEnergy Selling Transmission Stake to Brookfield for $2.4 Billion

Utility company FirstEnergy (FE) - Get FirstEnergy Corp. Report is selling a near 20% stake in its transmission business to Brookfield Asset Management for $2.4 billion. The Akon, Ohio-based company in a Sunday statement announced the transaction, as well as a separate agreement to issue $1 billion in common stock to Blackstone Infrastructure Partners at $39.08 a share to support FirstEnergy's smart grid and clean energy transition initiatives.
BROOKFIELD, NY
dvrplayground.com

Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Market 2021 – Global Industry Analysis 2021-2028 | ABB, LG Chem, NEC

Global Market Vision has published an effective statistical data titled as Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market. It covers the different aspects, which are responsible for the growth of the industries. The Battery Energy Storage System for Power Grid Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD xx Million in 2020 to USD xx Million by 2028, at a CAGR of xx from 2021 to 2028.
INDUSTRY
dvrplayground.com

Green Energy Market Share, Growth, Revenue and Forecast to 2021-2028 | Archer Daniels Midland Company, ABB Ltd., Alterra Power Corporation

Global Market Vision has published an effective statistical data titled as Green Energy market. It defines about the recent innovations, applications and end users of the market. It covers the different aspects, which are responsible for the growth of the industries. The Green Energy Market is projected to grow from an estimated USD xx Million in 2020 to USD xx Million by 2028, at a CAGR of xx from 2021 to 2028.
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
dvrplayground.com

Wireless Power Transmission Technology Market Size & Revenue Analysis | Qualcomm, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

The report on the Wireless Power Transmission Technology market provides the definition, overview, size analysis, market share analysis, Breakdown Data by Type, application, quantitative and qualitative analysis, major players, and regional graphs. The Global Wireless Power Transmission Technology market from 2021 to 2028 study focuses on a global examination of...
MARKETS
offshore-technology.com

Exxon to sell Romania offshore field to Romgaz for $1.06bn

Exxon has agreed to divest a stake of 50% in the Neptun Deep offshore gas field in Romania to state-owned firm Romgaz for $1.06bn. Romgaz will acquire the rights and obligations under the concession agreement for the Neptun Deep Block. The Neptun Deep project is currently operated by ExxonMobil through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Greencoat UK to acquire stake in Burbo Bank Extension offshore wind farm

UK-based investment company Greencoat UK Wind is set to acquire a 25% stake in the Burbo Bank Extension offshore wind farm from AIP Asset Management. The company will acquire the stake in partnership with several pension funds that are investing through Greencoat Renewable Income, a fund managed by Greencoat Capital.
BUSINESS
power-technology.com

Europe is seeing a hiring boom in power industry AI roles

Europe extentended its dominance for Artificial Intelligence (AI) hiring among power industry companies in the three months ending September. The number of roles in Europe made up 34.8 per cent of total AI jobs – up from 18.7 per cent in the same quarter last year. That was followed by...
SOFTWARE
power-technology.com

Fusion energy company Helion raises $500m in Series E round

Helion Energy, a US-based start-up focused on generating zero-carbon electricity from fusion, has raised $500m in a Series E funding round. The funding round was led by OpenAI CEO and former Y Combinator president Sam Altman. Helion’s existing investors, including Dustin Moskovitz, Mithril Capital and Capricorn Investment Group, also participated...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining-technology.com

BHP to sell stake in metallurgical coal JV to Stanmore for $1.35bn

BHP has agreed to sell an 80% stake in its metallurgical coal joint venture in Queensland, BHP Mitsui Coal (BMC) to a unit of Stanmore Resources for up to $1.35bn. The deal will see Stanmore’s wholly owned subsidiary Stanmore SMC acquiring Dampier Coal, which holds BHP’s 80% stake in BMC.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Pioneer Power stock rockets on massive volume after introducing mobile EV charging products

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. rocketed 82.5% on massive volume in midday trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers on major U.S. exchanges, after the maker of on-site power generation equipment announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric-vehicle charging products. Volume spiked to 155.2 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 146,230 shares, and making the stock the most actively traded on the Nasdaq. The company said it did not comment on stock action. The E-Boost portfolio includes a truck-mounted product, providing truck and car owners with dispatchable charging services; a trailer-mounted product for higher capacity EV charging, which also provides options for towing; and stationary EV charging products that can be moved if needed, and can provide high-speed DC fast charging to two vehicles. "We are anticipating the rapidly growing demand for high-capacity mobile charging that will be required to support the wide range of EV and mobile power use cases with E-Boost products," said Chief Executive Nathan Mazurek. The stock has soared 53.2% year to date, while the Russell 2000 of small-capitalization stocks has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 25.1%.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock sinks after double downgrade at BofA a day before earnings

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. tumbled to a 14-month low before paring some losses, after BofA Securities analyst swung to bearish from bullish on the mattress maker a day before earnings, citing "weak" online trends and a new "big" competitive threat. The stock fell as much as 7.9% to an intraday low of $17.95, the lowest price seen since Sept. 8, 2020, before bouncing to be down just 2.1% in morning trading. BofA analyst Chris Nagle double downgraded the stock to sell from buy, more than halved his stock price target to $16 from $36. "Our more cautious view...
STOCKS
power-technology.com

US energy prices likely to rise as result of winter heating pressure

US consumers are likely to be hit with much higher heating bills this winter due to surging energy prices across the globe. Natural gas, which is used to heat almost half of US households, has doubled in price since this time last year. The cost of crude oil has also nearly doubled, deeply affecting the 10% of homes in the US that rely on heating oil and propane during the winter months.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy