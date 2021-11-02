Harwood: Manchin complicated his own objective

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defended including four weeks of paid family leave in Democrats’ proposed social spending bill despite Democratic Sen Joe Manchin of West Virginia’s objections. Ms Pelosi released a letter to Democratic members on Wednesday saying the proposal would be included in the text that was proposed by the House Rules Committee.Democrats hope to pass a massive social spending bill that includes child care, home care for elderly people and people with disabilities, an expanded child tax credit and provisions to combat climate change. The bill would be passed through a process called reconciliation, which would allow...
