Verry Elleegant beats Incentivise to win Melbourne Cup

By Associated Press
KESQ
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Verry Elleegant has surged home to win Melbourne Cup from pre-race favorite Incentivise...

kesq.com

Journal Inquirer

Breeders' Cup will be missing a legend

There are nine Breeders’ Cup races at Del Mar today, but one handicapper who enjoyed Breeders’ Cup Saturday as much as anyone won’t be at the track for the 38th running of the World Championships. Bob Neumeier passed away in October. He was 70 and lived quite the life. Most around here remember him as the radio voice of the New England Whalers and a first-rate sportscaster for WFSB-TV3. He was also a class act and one of the best horseplayers I’ve ever met. How good was he? Three hundred fifty of the world’s best handicappers converged on Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in 1990 for the World Series of Handicapping. Neumeier beat them all to win the prestigious event. Later that year, NBC would hire Neumy to be a roving reporter for its Breeders’ Cup coverage. They couldn’t have picked a better guy. Occasionally through the years, Neumy would be one of the guest handicappers at Mohegan Sun Casino on Breeders’ Cup Saturday. Neumy was big time, but never acted it. He’d always come over to shoot the breeze between races. One of my favorite sayings came from Neumy at Saratoga sometime in the 1980s. When asked how he expected to do that day at the track, he uttered the following: “I hope I break even. I need the money.” If you don’t get it, don’t read any further and spend the day watching the Home and Garden Network. The first of nine Breeders’ Cup races, meanwhile, begins at 3 p.m. on the NBC Sports Network and TVG. NBC has the exclusive broadcast of the Breeders’ Cup Classic beginning at 8 p.m.
SPORTS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu arrives in Linz for final tournament of breakthrough season

Emma Raducanu arrived in Austria on Saturday for her final tournament of the season.The US Open champion is the top seed and star attraction at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz and she flew into the city with her mother Renee and agent Chris Helliar.Raducanu is expected to play her first match on Monday, having received a bye in the first round, and she will face the winner of a clash between two qualifiers.The 18-year-old claimed her first WTA Tour wins at the Transylvania Open last week and will hope to finish a remarkable year on a high, with the...
TENNIS
newschain

Spanish primed for Melbourne Cup Mission

Spanish Mission is expected to make a bold bid for Lexus Melbourne Cup glory by the team who have been overseeing his Australian preparations. The five-year-old, who finished third in the Ascot Gold Cup and ran Stradivarius to a head in the Lonsdale Cup in August, is trained by Andrew Balding, but due to staff travel issues when the horse shipped, his lead up has been supervised by Tom Noonan and his father Tony.
ANIMALS
USA Today

Twilight Payment looks for 2nd straight win in Melbourne Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Irish-trained and Australian-owned nine-year-old Twilight Payment will attempt to become the first horse to successfully defend a Melbourne Cup since Makybe Diva won her third in a row in 2005 in Tuesday’s race at Flemington. The stayer will go into the 3,200-meter race having finished runner-up...
SPORTS
Reuters

Tennis: Russia beat Switzerland to win Billie Jean King Cup title

PRAGUE, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Russia claimed its fifth Billie Jean King Cup title on Saturday as world number 40 Liudmila Samsonova erased a one-set deficit to overcome Swiss ace Belinda Bencic in a hard-fought second match of the finals. The 22-year-old Russian's 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory gave her team...
KESQ

Japan ends 0-for-13 skid in Breeders’ Cup with mare’s win

DEL MAR, Calif. (AP) — Japan snapped an 0-for-13 skid in the Breeders’ Cup, when Loves Only You won the $2 million Filly & Mare Turf by a half-length at Del Mar. Trained by Yoshito Yahagi and ridden by Yuga Kawada, the 5-year-old mare came flying between horses in deep stretch and finished 1 3/8 miles in 2:13.87. She paid $10.60 to win. War Like Goddess, the 2-1 favorite, finished third. Defending champion Audarya was fifth. Knicks Go and Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality were the favorites for the $6 million Classic later Saturday.
DEL MAR, CA
Sports
KESQ

Top amateur Nakajima wins Asia-Pacific Amateur in playoff

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Keita Nakajima has lived up to his billing as the No. 1 amateur in golf. He won the Asia-Pacific Amateur on the second extra hole. That makes the Japanese star the first top-ranked amateur to win the tournament. He beat Taichi Kho of Hong Kong, who finished with rounds of 64-65 at Dubai Creek. On the second extra hole, Kho’s shot from the sand went into the water for a double bogey. The win means Nakajima goes to the Masters to join defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. He also plays the U.S. Open and British Open as the No. 1 amateur.
GOLF
KESQ

Comeback story: Korir wins NYC Marathon 2 years after 2nd

NEW YORK (AP) — Albert Korir of Kenya won the New York City Marathon men’s race, two years after coming in second. Korir overtook Morocco’s Mohamed El Aaraby and Italy’s Eyob Faniel around the 18th mile and quickly took the drama out of the race’s 50th running. He won in an unofficial time of 2 hours, 8 minutes and 22 seconds. In the women’s race, Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya pulled away at the entrance to Central Park and became the first woman to win a marathon major in the fall after winning an Olympic gold medal.
SPORTS
KESQ

Jepchirchir follows Tokyo gold with NYC Marathon win

NEW YORK (AP) — Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya pulled from the pack at the entrance to Central Park and won the New York City Marathon, becoming the first woman to win a marathon major in the fall after winning an Olympic gold medal. Jepchirchir broke away from countrymate Viola Cheptoo and Ethiopia’s Ababel Yeshaneh in the final mile of the race after the trio ran side by side from the Bronx back down through Manhattan. Jepchirchir, 28, took gold at the Tokyo Olympic marathon in August and came back on a short recovery to win a race once dominated by her hero Mary Keitany, a four-time winner in New York who recently retired from the sport.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KESQ

Giro organizers outline 7 sprint stages for next year

MILAN (AP) — Next year’s Giro d’Italia will feature seven stages best suited to sprinters. Race organizer RCS Sport has decided to release details of next year’s race in instalments. It was announced last week that the 105th edition of the Giro would start in Hungary. Two of the three stages in Hungary are suited to sprinters and RCS Sport has outlined five more stages favorable to them. The hilly stages will be revealed on Tuesday and the high mountain ones on Wednesday. The finale and details of the entire route will be confirmed Thursday.
CYCLING
KESQ

Petrovic shoots 61 to tie Furyk for PGA Tour Champions lead

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Tim Petrovic birdied the final two holes for an 11-under 61 and a share of the lead with Jim Furyk after a 36-hole Saturday in the TimberTech Championship. Furyk closed with a birdie for a 64 to match Petrovic at 14-under 130 at The Old Course at Broken Sound, a day after 5 inches of rain wiped out play in the second of three PGA Tour Champions playoff events for the Charles Schwab Cup. The 55-year-old Petrovic is winless on the 50-and-over tour and winning the 2005 Zurich Classic of New Orleans for his lone PGA Tour title. Furyk won the U.S. Senior Open in July for his third Champions victory. Steven Alker was a stroke back after a 63.
GOLF
KESQ

Hovland buries the field and repeats as winner at Mayakoba

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Viktor Hovland didn’t need any 18th hole dramatics this time. He repeated as winner at Mayakoba and picked up the third title of his young PGA Tour career. The Norwegian star closed with a 67 to win by four shots over Carlos Ortiz. Hovland had to make birdie on the final hole when he won in Puerto Rico in 2020 and at Mayakoba a year ago. This time, his lead was at least three shots during the entire back nine of the World Wide Technology Championship a t Mayakoba. Ortiz made a 30-foot par putt to finish alone in second.
GOLF
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton vows to win F1 title ‘the right way’, not by crashing into Max Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton has vowed to win his record-breaking eighth world championship the right way after Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff claimed this season’s title battle could be determined by a deliberate crash.In an interview with the Daily Mail, Wolff said “If it was to come to the scenario of the last race in Abu Dhabi, and they [Hamilton and Max Verstappen] were racing each other for the title, whoever is in front is absolutely going to try to do the same as in the [Ayrton] Senna-[Alain] Prost years.”Both the 1989 and 1990 championships were settled by Senna and Prost colliding...
MOTORSPORTS
KESQ

More Old Trafford misery for United with 2-0 loss to City

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Eric Bailly scored an own-goal in the seventh minute and Bernardo Silva beat David de Gea at his near post in first-half stoppage time as Manchester City won 2-0 at Manchester United. Humiliation was avoided by United, two weeks after being routed 5-0 by Liverpool here. But it was another encounter to reinforce just how far United has slipped behind the Premier League’s elite. Six points now separate defending champion City in second from United in fifth but the gulf in quality, tactics and style look even greater.
PREMIER LEAGUE

