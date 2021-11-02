Christopher Cross in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. MusicFest is part of Kinder HSPVA’s year-long 50th Anniversary celebration. Vocal performances will include Chamber Singers, Madrigals, Young Performers, Concert Singers, and Chorale. Instrumental Music will include Orchestra, Symphonic Band, Mariachi, Piano, Jazz, Chamber groups, Handbells, and music styles from Baroque to contemporary pop. There will also be solo and small-group pop-ups around campus, including on the fifth-floor terrace.
