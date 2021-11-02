CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Christopher Cross in concert

culturemap.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue...

dallas.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

Related
culturemap.com

The Foxtones in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Foxtones are a six-piece neo-soul band featuring Allegra (Jade) Fox on lead vocals, Tyler Mabry on keyboards, Kerem Gurol on bass, Garrett Seesing on guitar, Lindsay McKenna with backup vocals, and Stevie Trudell on drumset.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Slipknot in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Slipknot comes to Austin in support of their 2019 album, We Are Not Your Kind. They will be joined by Killswitch Engage, Fever 333 and Code Orange.
MUSIC
Jamestown Press

A CONCERT IN COSTUME

Three saxophonists, from left to right, Tom Pederson, David Stephenson and Tom Wiggin, perform last week during the Jamestown Community Band’s Halloween concert at the recreation center. Stephenson is dressed as Casey, the fictional slugger from the Mudville baseball team who struck out in the poem “Casey at the Bat,” and Wiggin is dressed as tennis player Bjorn Borg.
JAMESTOWN, RI
Austin 360

'Where it all started': Christopher Cross is grateful to have sailed back into Austin

If there’s one word to describe Christopher Cross’s state of mind at age 70, it’s probably this: grateful. He’s grateful that the COVID-19 pandemic has abated enough for his band to finally complete a tour celebrating the 40th anniversary of his self-titled album that swept all the major Grammy Awards in 1981 — a feat unmatched until Billie Eilish did it last year.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christopher Cross
theroundupnews.com

Concerts debuts

Pierce College’s Performing Arts Department hosted their first concert of the fall semester on Sept. 28. Hugo Nogueira performed music from a variety of composers from around the world, including Maximo Pujol and Astor Piazzola from Argentina and Domenico Scarlatti from Italy. He performed duets with Ekaterina Bessmeltseva, including an original piece.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Larry Carlton in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Larry Carlton’s musical story includes 19 Grammy nominations and four wins. He gained distinction for the unmistakable and often imitated “sweet” sound he delivers with his Gibson ES-335. He also broke new ground with his new trademark volume pedal technique, eloquently displayed in his featured performance with legendary jazz/rock group The Crusaders, as well as Joni Mitchell’s Court and Spark album, referring to it to as “fly fishing.”
MUSIC
Press-Republican

AWE crosses the pond: Ensemble to perform 'Façade' for concert

PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Wind Ensemble streamlines from 40 to six players plus two reciters and conductor Daniel Gordon for its 2021 program. COVID constraints informed the choice of a single chamber-music piece, Sir William Walton's (OM) “Façade” on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7:30 p.m. in E. Glenn Giltz Auditorium, Hawkins Hall, SUNY Plattsburgh.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
culturemap.com

Matt the Electrician in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Despite the name, Matt the Electrician is no longer an electrician. After a two-decade music career and thousands of shows, his music remains rooted in his blue collar beginnings, with lyricism that embraces the day-to-day, the mundane, the beauty of the ordinary.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Weather#Awards Ceremony#Grammy Awards
culturemap.com

Texas Folklife presents 32nd Annual Accordion Kings & Queens

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Texas Folklife presents the 32 annual Accordion Kings & Queens, an event that will feature Texas accordion music genres, including conjunto, polka, zydeco, Cajun, and more. Headliners this year are Jeffery Broussard & The Creole Cowboys and Christina Valdez.
MUSIC
culturemap.com

Seals & Crofts 2 in concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Seals & Crofts 2presents the music of '70s rock duo Seals & Crofts in a whole new way. Comprised of Brady Seals (cousin to James "Jim" Seals) and Lua Crofts (daughter of Darrell "Dash" Crofts), they play hits like "Summer Breeze," "Diamond Girl," and "We May Never Pass This Way (Again)," artfully re-imagined with a reverent nod to the past.
ROCK MUSIC
culturemap.com

HSPVA Friends presents MusicFest

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. MusicFest is part of Kinder HSPVA’s year-long 50th Anniversary celebration. Vocal performances will include Chamber Singers, Madrigals, Young Performers, Concert Singers, and Chorale. Instrumental Music will include Orchestra, Symphonic Band, Mariachi, Piano, Jazz, Chamber groups, Handbells, and music styles from Baroque to contemporary pop. There will also be solo and small-group pop-ups around campus, including on the fifth-floor terrace.
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Texas Performing Arts presents Jason Moran and the Harlem Hellfighters

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Pianist, composer, bandleader, and MacArthur “Genius” recipient Jason Moran grew up in Texas and has become established as one of the most original voices on today’s jazz scene. Moran is active not only in music, but also in visual arts, film, performance art, theatre, and dance. Moran makes his Texas Performing Arts debut with his acclaimed meditation on the life and legacy of early jazz pioneer James Reese Europe.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
culturemap.com

Dallas Symphony Orchestra presents Luisi & Fleming

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Richard Strauss’s Metamorphosen (Metamorphoses) is a memorial to all those that perished in World War II. Kevin Puts’ tone poem The Brightness...
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

The Art of Counterpoint: Bach & Zelenka

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Houston Early Music will present a performance by Kleine Kammermusik, an ensemble known for creating events with a historic flavor. Kleine Kammermusik's...
HOUSTON, TX
culturemap.com

Fort Worth Opera presents 75th Anniversary Fall Preview Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Fort Worth Opera presents 75th Anniversary Fall Preview, a star-studded concert featuring some of the most beloved solos and ensembles from opera and musical theatre, performed by four of the opera world’s most stunning artists.
FORT WORTH, TX
culturemap.com

Houston Chamber Choir presents To Bring Comfort

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. A deeply personal work, Brahms wrote his Requiem for the living. Rejecting liturgical tradition and dogma, he conceived the work as a “human requiem” to offer hope and comfort for those who mourn. Given the losses of the past 16 months and the heroic efforts of the researchers and medical professionals, Brahms's beloved 19th masterpiece expresses our emotions of sorrow and gratitude like no other.
RELIGION
culturemap.com

Spectrum Chamber Music Society presents Spectrum Downtown Fall Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Spectrum Chamber Music Society will present an eclectic blend of "old world" and "new world" chamber music, performed by musicians of the Fort Worth Symphony and friends.
THEATER & DANCE
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Effingham Radio

Paul McCartney’s Daughter Understands His Pain At The Beatles Splitting

Paul and Linda McCartney's daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney, has a clear view of her father and his new life after the Beatles' breakup. Stella, who was born in 1971 — the year after the “Fab Four” officially called it quits, spoke to The New Yorker and after watching a special edit of the new Peter Jackson Beatles documentary Get Back, admitted, “It did occur to me, watching it, that we spent a lot of our childhood with Dad recovering from the turmoil and the breakup. Can you imagine being such a critical part of that creation and then having it crumble? And, as children, we were part of a process in which our dad was mourning. It was not an easy thing for Dad, and it lasted for a lot longer than we probably knew.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy