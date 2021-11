India is jumping into the stealthy drone game, but it will take time to catch up with its rival China's robust pursuits in this arena. India’s unmanned combat air vehicle (UCAV) subscale drone demonstrator has appeared for the first time, revealing details of the flying wing design. The unmanned aerial vehicle, known as the SWiFT, is intended to serve as a proof-of-concept for a planned production combat drone, the Ghatak, which is reportedly being developed primarily as an unmanned strike aircraft.

MILITARY ・ 13 DAYS AGO