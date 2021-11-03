CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Newcastle close to landing Unai Emery but manager insists ‘no offer’ made yet

By Louise Taylor and Sid Lowe
The Guardian
The Guardian
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ogsa_0ck0hcg100

Unai Emery is close to returning to the Premier League as Newcastle’s new manager after the club’s Saudi Arabian-led owners identified the Villarreal coach as their preferred choice to succeed Steve Bruce.

Although negotiations concerning Emery’s proposed salary are ongoing, there is cautious optimism at St James’ Park that the former Sevilla, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain coach will be in place for the trip to Brighton on Saturday.

Related: Unai Emery: 'Arsenal couldn’t protect me. Truth is, I felt alone'

Emery, who turns 50 on Wednesday, is due to take charge of Villlarreal at home against Young Boys in the Champions League on Tuesday night. With Newcastle happy to pay his employers about £6m in compensation, he and his advisers have been talking to Amanda Staveley and her fellow directors via Zoom since the weekend.

Staveley, who runs the club on a day-to-day basis, interviewed a number of candidates but, along with her Saudi overlords and fellow director Jamie Reuben, has been left most impressed by Emery and his track record.

Should he sign, his arrival on an anticipated three-year contract with a salary in the region of the £7m a year he commanded at Arsenal will be regarded as a coup for Staveley.

The Spaniard not only lifted the Europa League with Villarreal last season after beating Manchester United on penalties in the final but won the competition three years in a row with Sevilla from 2014 to 2016.

He subsequently won the French league with PSG before struggling as Arsène Wenger’s successor during a short spell at Arsenal when the team finished fifth in the Premier League and lost the Europa League final against Chelsea in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hI4sM_0ck0hcg100
Unai Emery won the Europa League with Villarreal last season. Photograph: Boris Streubel/Uefa/Getty Images

At Newcastle, the man who led a Villarreal side, now sitting a modest 13th in La Liga, to their first major trophy would face a very different challenge. Newcastle are still to win a match and sit 19th after 10 Premier League games.

Following Villarreal’s 2-0 win against Young Boys, Emery said: “The only thing that is true is that I have been told of their [Newcastle’s] interest and I pretty much don’t have more news than that. There is no offer, which in any case would have to come via the club. So there’s no more beyond that [which would make] me say I’m going.” He added: “I do not open or close the door. I am waiting and I would talk to Fernando [Roig, the Villarreal president] and the club, for whom I have respect. My dedication is where I am.”

When asked on Tuesday about a Newcastle approach for Emery, Roig said: “I have absolutely no idea. What I do know is that he has a contract with us and contracts are there to be fulfilled. I expect Unai’s professionalism and I have no doubt about that.”

Roig, pressed on his calm response, said: “The important thing is that fans can’t be bought. They don’t go to Newcastle or Man United. Loads and loads of players and coaches have been and gone … you’re always prepared for what might come. We fans are always here. What matters is that the feeling for Villarreal remains.”

  • Download the Guardian app from the iOS App Store on iPhones or the Google Play store on Android phones by searching for 'The Guardian'.
  • If you already have the Guardian app, make sure you’re on the most recent version.
  • In the Guardian app, tap the yellow button at the bottom right, then go to Settings (the gear icon), then Notifications.
  • Turn on sport notifications.

With another 10 league fixtures due before the January transfer window Bruce’s successor faces a tricky, fairly high-risk challenge. Should the Emery deal founder, the indications are the club would turn to Eddie Howe after the former Bournemouth manager impressed in interviews.

Although the Saudis have plenty of money to spend – including scope to invest almost £200m on players in January – the short-term priority is to avoid relegation. After the 3-0 home defeat by Chelsea last Saturday the Newcastle caretaker Graeme Jones, who is set to remain on the staff, conceded the team were in a relegation fight.

Emery will appreciate that joining Newcastle will involve not only turning his back on European football but working with a limited squad alarmingly over-reliant on Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin for goals and inspiration.

It is the sort of role as capable of breaking a manager’s reputation as making it but Emery, seemingly still stung by his sacking from Arsenal in November 2019, is said to believe he has unfinished business in England’s top tier. He will, though, be keen to know the identity of the director of football Staveley is also seeking and plans for building the training ground that is urgently required.

Newcastle’s owners must trust that Emery’s profile and contacts will help them recruit the type of player capable of leading the team out of the bottom half of the table and, eventually, towards brighter European horizons.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Austria to put millions of unvaccinated people in Covid lockdown

Austria is to introduce a lockdown for unvaccinated people in two of Europe’s worst-hit coronavirus regions from Monday and could extend it across the country, the chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, has said. Millions of people not fully vaccinated against Covid in the regions of Upper Austria and Salzburg will be allowed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Tribal Football

Villarreal coach Unai Emery responds to Newcastle talk

Villarreal coach Unai Emery insists he's in the dark over interest from Newcastle United. The former Arsenal manager has been linked with the post at Newcastle. At his Champions League presser yesterday, Emery insisted: "To be completely honest, I know nothing." Emery has a deal with Villarreal to 2023. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Unai Emery
Person
Arsène Wenger
NBC Sports

Transfer news: How might Unai Emery save Newcastle United?

Here’s the thing about new-look Newcastle United with new (read: any) transfer funds in January: The team is underperforming so badly that it needs to sort out its new system and see what a long-term manager needs in order to fix this. Why? Well, for the eyeballs for one thing,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Unai Emery to Newcastle: Why did Magpies make Villarreal boss their number one target?

Newcastle United appear to have missed out on their number one managerial target after it emerged Unai Emery is to reject the chance to take over at St James' Park. That leaves ex-Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe and former Roma manager Paulo Fonseca on their shortlist to replace Steve Bruce, having held talks with both before identifying Emery as their preferred candidate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Premier League#Saudi Arabian#St James Park#Arsenal#Paris Saint Germain#Zoom#Spaniard#The Europa League#French#Psg#Chelsea
CBS Sports

Newcastle manager hunt: Villarreal, ex-Arsenal boss Unai Emery in talks to take over at St. James' Park

Villarreal boss Unai Emery has emerged as the leading contender for the vacant managerial post at Newcastle United. Former Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain manager Emery, 49, looks set to beat rivals to the position, which has been available since Steve Bruce's sacking last month though sources close to negotiations indicated to CBS Sports that there is still work to be done to get any potential deal across the line. He has already identified transfer targets for the January window to the Newcastle hierarchy. The Spaniard is believed to have a release clause in his contract with Villarreal, who he led to Europa League victory last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sunderland Echo

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery reveals why he snubbed Newcastle United

The former Arsenal boss emerged as the new owners’ number one choice for the vacant managerial role and there was confidence a deal could be agreed on Tuesday morning. As the news of Emery’s potential arrival broke in England, the 50-year-old had been preparing for Villarreal’s Champions League group game with BSC Young Boys, which they won 2-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SkySports

Unai Emery: Newcastle in talks with Villarreal boss to succeed Steve Bruce as manager

Unai Emery has confirmed Newcastle United's interest in him becoming their new manager but says no official offer has been made yet. The Spaniard is the leading candidate to succeed Steve Bruce at St James' Park and talks have taken place between Emery and the club's hierarchy over the past 48 hours, with more negotiations scheduled for Wednesday as Newcastle close in on their No 1 target.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Unai Emery set to reject Newcastle United job, says Spanish football expert Guillem Balague

Unai Emery will reject the Newcastle United job and stay with Villarreal. That is the view of Spanish football expert Guillem Balague. Former Valencia, PSG and Arsenal manager Emery had been identified as the first choice target to replace Steve Bruce by Newcastle's new owners, with the Magpies reportedly willing to pay the €6m compensation to buy him out of his contract with the La Liga outfit. But questions marks over the club's vision have scuppered their chances, Balague told the BBC following Villarreal's Champions League victory over Young Boys on Tuesday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Unai Emery confirms Newcastle have shown an interest in the Villarreal boss

Unai Emery has confirmed Newcastle have shown “interest” in him becoming their next manager.Newcastle’s new owners have identified Villarreal boss Emery as a potential successor to Steve Bruce as they step up their efforts to appoint a new manager.It is understood the former Arsenal manager sits at the top of a whittled-down shortlist of candidates for the vacancy created at St James’ Park when head coach Bruce left the club by mutual consent on October 20.“The only certain thing is that Newcastle have shown an interest,” Emery said after Villarreal’s 2-0 Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday night.“But...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Eddie Howe is the bookies' favourite to land the Newcastle job after Unai Emery's sensational U-turn on taking the role... and former boss Rafa Benitez is the fourth favourite to make sensational return to St James' Park

Eddie Howe is now the bookies' favourite to land the Newcastle job after Unai Emery rejected the chance to lead the team into a new era under their Saudi-led owners. Emery held talks over taking over at St James' Park and was interested in the role but has made a U-turn - putting out a statement declaring he is happy at Villarreal - forcing Newcastle to look elsewhere.
SPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

50K+
Followers
30K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy