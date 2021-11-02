CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Dion Parson USVI Musical Heritage Showcase Will Honor the Memory of Netfa Romain

By Source staff
stjohnsource.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile showcasing the musical heritage of the territory during a two-day festival planned for Nov. 5 and 6 at Antilles School’s Prior-Jollek Hall, the Grammy award-winning 21st Century Band will also celebrate the life and work of Netfa Romain, who began documenting the band – and its members – nearly a...

stjohnsource.com

Comments / 0

Related
Effingham Radio

Paul McCartney’s Daughter Understands His Pain At The Beatles Splitting

Paul and Linda McCartney's daughter, fashion designer Stella McCartney, has a clear view of her father and his new life after the Beatles' breakup. Stella, who was born in 1971 — the year after the “Fab Four” officially called it quits, spoke to The New Yorker and after watching a special edit of the new Peter Jackson Beatles documentary Get Back, admitted, “It did occur to me, watching it, that we spent a lot of our childhood with Dad recovering from the turmoil and the breakup. Can you imagine being such a critical part of that creation and then having it crumble? And, as children, we were part of a process in which our dad was mourning. It was not an easy thing for Dad, and it lasted for a lot longer than we probably knew.”
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

Our Top 10 Most HATED 1970s Bands & Artists

The ’70s was a great time to be alive with possibly and collectively the best music of any other decade ever. Even some bands we associate with the ’60s made their best music in the ’70s. Both laymen and critics alike still heap high praises on bands like Led Zeppelin, The Who, who else? The Doors, even the BeeGees. But what about those bands everybody loves to hate? Those bands may not really be so bad, but for whatever the reason… haters gonna hate.
ROCK MUSIC
Best Life

See Grace Jones' Only Son, Who's a Model and Musician

Jamaican-born Grace Jones began her modeling career when she was just 13 years old and became a full-fledged star in the '70s as she made her name in music as well. The striking celebrity, now 73, was a visible part of New York's raucous Studio 54 nightclub scene, hobnobbing with a who's who of famous actors, musicians, and models. In addition to releasing famous pop songs like "Nightclubbing" and "Slave to the Rhythm," Jones acted in several films, from B movies to the Bond flick, A View to a Kill, as villain May Day. But while you may be familiar with her work—and her unique personal style—you may not know that Jones has a 42-year-old son named Paulo Goude who's following in her modeling and music footsteps. Read on to find out more about Jones' only child.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reuben Rogers
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Forrie J. Smith Announces He Is Nominated for Three Major Awards: ‘I Am Thrilled’

There’s little better than seeing someone who deserves praise finally receive some. For Yellowstone actor Forrie J. Smith, that day is here. Smith isn’t your average actor. The man behind Lloyd on Yellowstone is an actual cowboy, not just a guy who looks like one. While he’s been mostly working in entertainment as an extra, he made his breakthrough with the Paramount Network show.
CELEBRITIES
FitnessVolt.com

Former Mr. Olympia Shawn Rhoden Dead at 46

Former Mr. Olympia champion Shawn Rhoden has passed away at age 46. Rhoden was born in Kingston Jamaica on April 2, 1975, and reportedly died on November 6, 2021. While we do not have much information on his death, our sources have reported a heart attack as the cause although we will be sure to update with more details. Shawn Rhoden left behind one daughter.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Education#Friendship#Jazz#Antilles School#Virgin Islanders#Jnr Media Solutions#Lincoln Center
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE Releases Music Video For Cover Of FLEETWOOD MAC's 'Oh Well'

DEEP PURPLE's next studio effort will be an album of covers titled "Turning To Crime". Due on November 26 via earMUSIC, the LP will contain DEEP PURPLE's versions of great rock classics and musical jewels — including songs originally recorded by Bob Dylan, FLEETWOOD MAC, Bob Seger, CREAM and THE YARDBIRDS — carefully chosen by each member of the band.
MUSIC
NYS Music

Rick Wakeman Brings Gifts of Keyboard Wizardry and Gab to Bearsville Theater

Prog rockers are not a group known for their sense of humor. But there is one towering prog godhead who is top of the heap as an instrumental virtuoso and teller of ridiculously entertaining tales, ones featured in his surprisingly stupendous memoir, Grumpy Old Rock Star. It’s Rick Wakeman, the keyboard wizard whose riffs can be heard on some of the most memorable works of Yes, The Strawbs, David Bowie, Cat Stevens, T. Rex, Al Stewart and a boatload of his symphonic solo albums.
MUSIC
AFP

Founder member of reggae pop giants UB40 Astro dies after illness

Former vocalist and founding member of British reggae group UB40, who rose to fame in the 1980s with hits like "Red Red Wine" and "Can't Help Falling In Love" has died at the age of 64, his band confirmed. Terence Wilson -- who went by the stage name Astro, performed with UB40 until 2013, when he formed a breakaway band. "We are absolutely devastated and completely heartbroken to have to tell you that our beloved Astro has today passed away after a very short illness," his current band, UB40 featuring Ali Campbell and Astro, said on Twitter late Saturday. "The world will never be the same without him." His former band confirmed the news, saying Wilson had died after "a short illness".
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsTimes

Bryan Adams Tests Positive for COVID-19, Pulls Out of Tina Turner Tribute at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Country star Keith Urban stepped in for Bryan Adams at tonight’s (Oct. 30) Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Adams was set to perform in a medley of songs with Christina Aguilera, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R. honoring inductee Tina Turner — recreating his duet of “It’s Only Love” (from his 1984 album, “Reckless”) with H.E.R. — but had to pull out of the ceremony last-minute due to a positive COVID-19 test, sources tell Variety.
PUBLIC HEALTH
glencoverecordpilot.com

Glen Cove Musician Honored With Memorial Concert

A memorial/concert took place on Oct. 8 in Morgan Park in Glen Cove to celebrate the life of musician Chris Crosby, who grew up in Glen Cove. More than two hundred people attended on that afternoon. More than 30 musicians traveled from all over the country to be there to...
GLEN COVE, NY
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Jennifer Hudson?

Despite not technically winning the competition, Jennifer Hudson won our hearts on season three of "American Idol." She has continued to prove herself as a powerhouse in acting and singing, as well as...
CELEBRITIES
Time Out Global

The 30 best cover songs of all time

From soulful makeovers to pop reinventions, these are the best cover songs of all time. They say that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but where does that leave reinvention? The best cover songs don’t simply repackage something familiar – they completely reinterpret the source material, dismantling the song and reassembling its parts into something exciting while keeping the core of what made it great.
MUSIC
Complex

Fito Blanko Talks Toronto’s First Latin Music Heritage Showcase

October is Latin Heritage Month in Canada, and Latin Music Block Chain (LMBC) is making history in Toronto with the city’s first-ever Latin music showcase. LMBC is a collective of executives focused on the development of the Hispanic creative arts and entertainment industry in Canada, and their showcase will take place on Oct. 28 to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanics to Canada’s culture. The event will spotlight up-and-coming Latin artists, with performances from Bunlo, Justideas X St4r, Bebeboy, Gilbert Suarez X Rojas, Looch Bodega X, Skrillaghad, Ghaby Boy, Eber, and Benanthony LaVoz X Lucho De Sedas. Executive music producer Miguel Anthony and music influencer Baby Linda will host the event, and Latin Grammy nominee Fito Blanko and multi-platinum producer Sensei Musica, along with Complex Canada’s Alex Narvaez, will make special appearances.
MUSIC
kq2.com

Heritage Expo showcases various cultures to St. Joseph Saturday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Kim Warren believes the time is now to show the community more diversity, that's what led her to start the Mid-City Excellence Heritage Expo, an event aimed to showcase customs and cultures of the world to St. Joseph. "Instead of lecturing people about getting along and about...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Grosse Pointe News

Music at Memorial presents ‘Melodies for Two’

Music at Memorial’s 2021-22 season continues Sunday, Nov. 7, with “Melodies for Two,” an afternoon of Scandinavian music to celebrate a new collection of arrangements for two players by Marilyn Biery and Stephanie Shapiro. “Melodies for Two” was published by GIA Publications of Chicago in 2021, and features music by...
GROSSE POINTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy