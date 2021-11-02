Dion Parson USVI Musical Heritage Showcase Will Honor the Memory of Netfa Romain

October is Latin Heritage Month in Canada, and Latin Music Block Chain (LMBC) is making history in Toronto with the city’s first-ever Latin music showcase. LMBC is a collective of executives focused on the development of the Hispanic creative arts and entertainment industry in Canada, and their showcase will take place on Oct. 28 to recognize the contributions and influence of Hispanics to Canada’s culture. The event will spotlight up-and-coming Latin artists, with performances from Bunlo, Justideas X St4r, Bebeboy, Gilbert Suarez X Rojas, Looch Bodega X, Skrillaghad, Ghaby Boy, Eber, and Benanthony LaVoz X Lucho De Sedas. Executive music producer Miguel Anthony and music influencer Baby Linda will host the event, and Latin Grammy nominee Fito Blanko and multi-platinum producer Sensei Musica, along with Complex Canada’s Alex Narvaez, will make special appearances.
Comments / 0