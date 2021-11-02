Harwood: Manchin complicated his own objective

For months now I have been involved in conversations about Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. I hear from family and old friends out of state and talk with in-state allies on Zoom, on the phone or in person. I know that I am not the only West Virginian who is being viewed as a Manchin whisperer just because I live in the state that elected him.
The heat directed at Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., burned a little closer to home on Thursday as climate protesters demonstrated outside of where he docks his houseboat in Southwest DC. "This action in front of his yacht club is to highlight that he is a bought-out politician," said Kidus Girma...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin is objecting to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's decision to add paid family and medical leave back into the Democrats' social spending bill, saying that "I don't think it belongs in the bill." "That's a piece of legislation that really is needed from the standpoint: if we...
WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to push forward with plans to vote this week on the two bills that comprise President Joe Biden’s economic agenda despite moderates echoing Sen. Joe Manchin’s complaint about not knowing the full cost and economic impact. None of the centrist Democrats has yet...
Saying "Joe will be there," President Joe Biden expressed optimism from an overseas summit that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin will vote for his sweeping $1.75 trillion domestic proposal. Earlier in the day, Manchin expressed doubts about bill. (Nov. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/.
(GLASGOW, Scotland) — President Joe Biden’s spent his last hours on his overseas trip with a news conference to tout U.S. climate policies and close out what he called “significant progress” made at the COP26 summit — but he was also forced to respond to Democratic infighting over his climate change policies at home.
After days of silence and muddy messaging, Sen. Joe Manchin has made his position known on the $1.7 trillion social and climate spending framework unveiled last week: He’s not ready to support it — and it’s not clear whether or when he will be. The West Virginia Democrat today demanded...
Following dissent from Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.), paid family and medical leave are likely off the table for the multi-trillion-dollar spending bill. Manchin's opposition came as a surprise and angered some of his lawmaking colleagues. Article continues below advertisement. Why is Manchin against paid leave, and will his opposition be...
West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin came out against his party’s plan to tax billionaires in order to finance their social-spending package just hours after it was first released. “I don’t like it. I don’t like the connotation that we’re targeting different people,” Manchin told reporters Tuesday morning, describing billionaires...
Special counsel John Durham motivated a new line of inquiry among Republican investigators in Congress who espouse the view that there was collusion between the Democrats, not former President Donald Trump, and Russia during the 2016 election.
Donald Trump once described Mitch McConnell as his “ace in the hole” and wrote, in a foreword to the Senate Republican leader’s autobiography, that he “couldn’t have asked for a better partner” in Washington. Except, according to Trump, he didn’t. Speaking to the Washington Post for a profile of the...
