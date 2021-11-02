CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Paul vows to donate $10m to end world hunger – but only if Elon Musk gives $6bn

By Greg Evans
 6 days ago
You know that things might not be going as planned for humanity when billionaire and former SNL host Elon Musk and celebrity boxer Jake Paul are attempting to solve world hunger.

On Sunday, Musk, the richest man in the world, was challenged by Dr Eli David to donate just 2 per cent of his extraordinary wealth to try and eradicate hunger around the world.

David was referencing an article by CNN from David Beasley, director of the UN’s World Food Program, who had said that $6 billion would help the 42 million people around the world that are going to die if they aren’t reached soon.

Always a provocateur, Musk replied to David by demanding that Beasley explain just how the $6bn would actually help combat world hunger – then he would sell his Tesla stock and get the ball rolling.

This did actually get a response from Beasley who invited Musk to come and see for himself the work that the WFP actually do in the field, rather than just writing snarky tweets. Musk quipped back by sharing a link to The Express about alleged sex scandal from 2015 involving UN officials.

It remains to be seen what happens next with that situation but throwing his hat into the ring is Jake Paul who looks willing to chip in and help Musk.

The 24-year-old YouTuber said that if Musk gives the $6bn to the UN then he’ll also give $10 million to cause but there’s a catch – his tweet has to be shared at least 690,000 times on Twitter.

This also remains to be seen, as getting that many retweets probably isn’t that hard for Paul. It also shows the maturity of how he is approaching this rather serious situation due to the number of retweets he’s after (69? Get it? Lol).

Great to see these very rich and very famous people treating world hunger so seriously.

Doctor Autism
6d ago

in the medias rush to give cover to the UN they ignore the tweets that started this entire debacle. Children were forced into sex trafficking by the UN to simply receive food.Why would Elon fund the latest child exploitation ring of the UN?

