EU and NATO member Poland on Monday said it had repelled an attempt by hundreds of migrants to illegally cross its border with Belarus, warning of an escalation as thousands more were on their way and that future attempts to breach its frontier could be "armed in nature". "We expect that there may be an escalation of this type of action on the Polish border in the near future, which will be of an armed nature," Muller said.

POLITICS ・ 11 MINUTES AGO