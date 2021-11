As inflation soars to its highest level in three decades in Germany, Simon and Lena Wendland, parents of newborn twins, say that their lives have become more uncertain. "We don't know where this is going to lead us," Simon Wendland told AFP. From energy and food, to paper and rent, prices have been marching mercilessly higher both in Germany and across Europe.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 1 DAY AGO