Tennessee State

4 Tennessee properties named to historic places register

By The Associated Press
WATE
WATE
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A rural church, a theatre, an urban house and a former school in Tennessee have been added to the National Register of Historic Places, state officials said.

Lauderdale High School in Ripley was built in 1912 and it served as a place where Black children received instruction during Jim Crow and segregation, the Tennessee Historical Commission said Monday. The school also was a civic and social center before it closed in 1969.

    Lauderdale High School (Courtesy: Billie Morris via Tennessee Historical Commission)
    Lauderdale High School (Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission)

The once-segregated Dixie Theatre in Lewisburg was built on the city’s courthouse square in 1936, officials said. The theatre closed in 1985 before it reopened in 1995.

    (Courtesy: Marshall County Pictorial History via Tennessee Historical Commission)
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission)

The Daniel Hanley House in Memphis was built in 1912 and is an example of an American Foursquare residence.

  • (Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission)
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission)

Parker’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church and Cemetery in Portland includes a 1956 brick church building, a 1970 concrete block fellowship hall, and a cemetery that dates back to 1885.

    (Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission)
    (Courtesy: Tennessee Historical Commission)

The National Register of Historic Places is the nation’s list of cultural resources worthy of preservation.

