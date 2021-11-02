Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Pfizer, Under Armour, Generac and more

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow futures higher after more Wall Street records Friday. The Dow is set to start the week where it left off. The 30-stock average closed at another record Friday and so did the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, following a better-than-expected October jobs report. All three benchmarks saw solid gains in the first week of November. Stocks in premarket trading got a boost from the House late Friday passing an over $1 trillion infrastructure bill, sending the legislation to President Joe Biden for his signature. House Democrats entered Friday planning to pass both the infrastructure legislation and the party's $1.75 trillion social safety net and climate package. A demand from a handful of centrists to see a Congressional Budget Office estimate of the bigger bill's budgetary effects delayed its approval.

STOCKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO