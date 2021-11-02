CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Pfizer, Under Armour, Generac and more

By Peter Schacknow, @peterschack
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePfizer (PFE) – Pfizer jumped 4% in the premarket after the drugmaker reported better-than-expected profit and revenue for the third quarter. Pfizer earned $1.34 per share, 25 cents a share above estimates. The company also issued an improved full-year forecast on strong demand for both its Covid-19 vaccine and non-Covid...

