5 things to watch on Election Day in New York City

Democrat Eric Adams is heavily favored against Republican Curtis Sliwa. John Minchillo/AP Photo

Tuesday brings a close to one of the most important election cycles in New York City history. Campaigns first got off the ground almost two years ago, in the throes of a fatal pandemic. As voters head to the polls, the threat of the coronavirus continues to linger — and the successor to Mayor Bill de Blasio will be grappling with its effects for years to come.

The next mayor and Council will be faced with ongoing political resistance to the Covid-19 vaccine, a tourism industry still on life support and an uncertain future for the city’s office market — all crucial factors in the recovery of New York’s economy.

POLITICO has been keeping close tabs on the race since it began. Here are a few things we’ll be watching as New York City residents choose their next government.

Turnout



The city’s first ranked-choice primary in June saw a promising uptick in turnout — roughly 1 million voters showed up during early voting and Election Day, or about 250,000 more than the last competitive primary in 2013.

While Democrat Eric Adams is heavily favored against Republican Curtis Sliwa, the seeming inevitability of his win may inspire many voters to stay home. However, a debate over de Blasio’s vaccine mandate has grown more fractious in recent weeks and may drive traffic to the polls. Over nine days of early voting, roughly 170,000 votes were cast in New York City, according to preliminary numbers.

The margin



The last time the mayor’s seat was open, de Blasio beat Republican Joe Lhota by 49 points. How will the Adams-Sliwa margin compare?

Lhota was generally taken more seriously as a candidate by the political classes, but a recent poll — the only one conducted in the general election race — showed Adams leading Sliwa 61 percent to 25 percent, or 70 percent to 30 percent if undecideds were asked to make a choice. Adams eked out the narrowest of victories over Kathryn Garcia under ranked-choice voting in the Democratic primary, and will be hoping to drive up the numbers to claim a mandate.

Competitive Council races



While Democrats are expected to dominate across much of the city, there are hard-fought general election races in a handful of City Council districts. Democratic nominee Felicia Singh is hoping to flip the last Republican seat in Queens, while Republican nominee Joann Ariola — also the county GOP chair — is fighting to keep her party’s last foothold in the borough.

On Staten Island, Democrat Sal Albanese and Republican David Carr are fighting for another open seat now in Republican hands, both of them running in a fairly conservative law-and-order lane. On the other side, Republicans are trying for a pickup in a purple district in southern Brooklyn, where conservative Democrat Chaim Deutsch was booted from office due to a tax fraud conviction and Democrat Steven Saperstein and Republican Inna Vernikov are vying to fill his seat .

Staten Island borough president



Another contested general election is on Staten Island, where former Rep. Vito Fossella — who left Congress in scandal after a drunk driving arrest exposed his second family — is trying for a comeback as the Republican nominee.

Fossella is the presumed favorite by virtue of the fact that Republicans have held the borough president’s seat since 1989, but Democrat Mark Murphy is putting up a real fight — and has outspent Fossella by a significant margin. Third party candidate Leticia Remauro, who lost the Republican primary and is campaigning as the Conservative party nominee, could peel off some votes from Fossella and make things interesting.

A new Manhattan DA



Democratic nominee Alvin Bragg has been confident enough that he spent the last full week of the Manhattan district attorney’s race not on the campaign trail, but representing the family of Eric Garner in a judicial inquiry . It’s a hint of the kind of changes that could be coming under Manhattan’s first new top prosecutor in more than a decade.

If elected, Bragg will take over from Cy Vance — who declined to run for reelection — and has vowed to take a more reformist tack. He would also be the first Black Manhattan DA. His Republican opponent, Thomas Kenniff, is running as a more traditional law-and-order prosecutor and lives on Long Island .