CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Levi’s Turkey Subsidiary Expands Partnership with MySize

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ltbOX_0ck0dwwT00

Levi Strauss & Co. Turkey aims to repeat success.

The Turkish subsidiary of the U.S. heritage company revealed last week that it is applying MySize’s proprietary AI-driven sizing technology to its Dockers brand after a year of “proven success” with Levi’s.

MySize technology works by analyzing user-entered data such as gender, height and weight, after which its proprietary machine learning database calculates the appropriate fit. It currently provides sizing information for more than 120 retailers and offers recommendations directly on the retailers’ sites when directed from the MySize app.

The integration of the MySizeID widget has reduced return rates for the subsidiary. In June, Levi’s Turkey reported that the widget helped the brand reduce returns by as much as 47 percent, saving the company costly reverse logistics costs and providing benefits for the environment.

The National Retail Federation estimated that consumers sent back $428 billion in merchandise to retailers last year, accounting for approximately 10.6 percent of total U.S. retail sales in 2020. The logistics associated with each return produce CO2 emissions that counteract the supply chain’s sustainability efforts. Fit tech solutions can help reduce returns—and their environmental impact—while building customer trust at the same time.

“Getting to know our customers better and reducing the hassle, time and expense of merchandise returns, while becoming more sustainable, are all reasons for integrating MySize into our offerings,” said Duygu Durak, Dockers Turkey business development manager. “Demonstrating a strong return on investment (ROI), MySize is poised for expansion within our family of brands and geographies.”

In terms of earning the trust and confidence of large brands, all is going according to plan, according to Ronen Luzon, MySize CEO.

“We believe our land and expand strategy of initially working with a part of a larger company and then being able to penetrate additional brands and geographies within that company will enable us to accelerate our revenue growth in a much quicker timeframe,” Luzon said. “We look forward to continuing to work with Levi’s and Dockers in improving their conversion rates and lowering their return rates, resulting in a better customer experience and cost savings.”

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

From Amazon to Maersk, Coalition Drives Demand for Zero-Carbon Tech

The First Movers Coalition aims to create long-term impact by driving milestones through investment into sustainable logistics solutions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Kontoor Relies on Demand Creation Strategies to Accelerate Growth by 2022

Kontoor Brands’ recently implemented growth strategies are proving to be successful. During a Q3 earnings call with investors on Thursday, the company reported a 12 percent increase in revenue from 2020 and a 2 percent increase from 2019, totaling $652 million—much of which was driven by initiatives that were put into place in recent years. Kontoor Brands’ president and CEO Scott Baxter pointed to strategies like demand creation for its Wrangler and Lee labels that have used compelling partnerships to expand their reach. On the Lee side, the Lee Originals campaign launched in October featured a diverse group of influencers ranging...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Isko Future Face by Soorty Products Arrive for US Market

The first crop of fabrics from the Isko and Soorty collaboration have arrived just four months after the denim companies announced their landmark licensing agreement partnership. Called “Isko Future Face by Soorty,” the collection combines the expertise from both companies, using weaving technology from Turkish denim mill Isko and production methods from Pakistan-based vertically integrated manufacturer Soorty. The collection uses Isko’s patented woven fabric that looks like a soft, silky knit and features shape retention elements and a flattering drape, all while maintaining the properties of authentic denim. The collaboration is specifically intended for the U.S. market and aligns with the comfort-first movement accelerated...
APPAREL
TravelDailyNews.com

UgoVirtual and 6Connex expand strategic partnership

ATLANTA – UgoVirtual, a leading provider of advanced virtual and hybrid engagement solutions designed to meet the needs of the global conference and event management industry, and 6Connex, the recognized global leader in virtual and hybrid event technology, today announce the signing of an expanded strategic partnership agreement. Recognized as...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Levi Strauss
rubbernews.com

APS Elastomers expands TPU portfolio with Epaflex partnership

WESTLAND, Mich.—APS Elastomers is expanding its portfolio by partnering with Epaflex Polyurethanes S.P.A. The thermoplastic elastomers supplier will work with the Italian-based thermoplastic polyurethanes manufacturer to include the extrusion-based series, Epaline TPUs. This will allow APS to "significantly expand its offering of TPUs," Westland, Mich.-based APS said in a statement.
WESTLAND, MI
Sourcing Journal

Gap Home Expands Walmart Partnership with Furniture Collection

Home is where the opportunity is. Denim-turned-lifestyle retailer Gap is adding a new dimension to its partnership with Walmart with an exclusive range of furniture. Gap Home Furniture, which will begin rolling out in the coming weeks on Walmart.com, will consist of over 150 furniture items, including couches, ottomans, TV stands, headboards, rugs and more. Pieces blend inspirations from mid-century design with Scandinavian simplicity and comfort and Gap’s signature navy blue. Highlights in the collection include an upholstered Barrel chair in navy or faux leather, tufted headboards in neutral shades of gray and cream, and indoor area rugs—many made with 100 percent...
RETAIL
dronedj.com

Skydio expands Australia sales channel with Sphere Drones partnership

Continuing its push to become a global force, US drone maker Skydio has partnered with Australia’s Sphere Drones to accelerate the sales and distribution of its products “Down Under.”. This new distribution partnership makes Sphere Drones the only reseller of Skdyio’s X2 and 2 drones in Australia along with its...
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Keer America Delivers Superb US Quality Yarns and Customer Service

Today, Keer America’s manufacturing plants are capable of producing 1,000,000 pounds of 100 percent U.S. cotton yarn per week, including KPOE, Combed and Carded Ring-Spun and Amsler yarns. They also plan to add two new independent production facilities on their 165-acre property in Indian Land, South Carolina. Facilities that ill create at least 500 American jobs. Keer America entered the U.S. textile industry market in 2013. In 2015, they began their ﬁrst Open End production of high-quality yarns using 100 percent U.S. cotton. Soon after, in 2018, Keer America expanded productions and launched a new state-of-the-art ring spinning operation. By joining...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Subsidiary#Mysize#Turkish#Dockers Turkey
Aviation Week

JetBlue, Icelandair Expand Codeshare Partnership

JetBlue Airways and Icelandair are widening their existing codeshare agreement to increase flight options between North America and Europe. As part of the expansion, JetBlue’s B6 code will be placed on seven of 24 European routes that Icelandair operates beyond its Keflavik (KEF) hub in Reykjavik... Subscription Required. JetBlue, Icelandair...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sourcing Journal

Under Armour Focuses on Logistics Woes as Vietnam Factories Return

The company is expecting to see a revenue impact in the first half of next year as a result of canceled purchased orders. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

accesso® Expands Partnership with Illuminarium Experiences

Experiential Entertainment Company Leverages New eCommerce and Ticketing Technology to Drive Engagement and Enhance Customer Experience. accesso Technology Group plc, the premier technology solutions provider for attractions and venues worldwide, has signed a three-year agreement with Illuminarium Experiences to provide its accesso Passport® eCommerce ticketing suite and Ingresso ticketing distribution technology to support the operator’s forthcoming Las Vegas location at AREA15, which is set to open in early 2022. This agreement marks an expansion of the partnership between accesso and Illuminarium Experiences, as the technology solutions provider has supported operations at Illuminarium Atlanta since July 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

American Eagle Pays $350 Million Cash for Second Logistics Firm

Cash-flush American Eagle Outfitters Inc. is shelling out yet again for a mission-critical supply-chain partner. CEO Jay Schottenstein said the company’s second logistics acquisition in roughly two months is all about enabling “brand success.” The specialty retailer’s $350 million cash deal for Quiet Logistics, which has fulfilled online orders for M.Gemi, Outdoor Voices and Bonobos, supports the jeans seller’s focus on “agility, speed and diversification,” Schottenstein said in a statement Tuesday. Quiet was owned by Greenfield Partners, a property investment and logistics specialist, and Related Companies LP, a real estate and lifestyle company known for large-scale neighborhood development and the force...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

The Lycra Company Launches Online Customer Portal

The Lycra ONE portal includes the latest innovations, fabric library, knowledge center, certification and merchandising assets of the firm. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

Cushman & Wakefield Expands Partnership with WeWork

Fresh off its recent IPO, WeWork found a strategic investor in its co-working office business plan in Cushman & Wakefield. Cushman & Wakefield is investing $150 million in the company, while C&W’s Chief Investment Officer & EVP of Strategic Planning, Nathaniel Robinson, will serve as an Observer to WeWork’s Board of Directors.
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Cyble expands presence in ANZ Region through partnership with Capella Consulting

Canberra [Australia]/ Wellington [New Zealand], October 29 (ANI/PNN): Cyble, an AI-powered, Blackbird, Xoogler, and Y Combinator-backed, cyber threat intelligence company that empowers organisations with surface web, deepweb, darkweb monitoring and mitigation services, today announced a strategic partnership with Capella Consulting to spearhead Cyble's expansion into New Zealand. This news follows...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Dada Nexus, Nestlé Expand Partnership To Boost Omni-Channel Growth

Dada Nexus Ltd (NASDAQ: DADA) and Nestle SA's (OTC: NSRGF) Nestle (China) Co Ltd have expanded their partnership for omnichannel marketing and digitalization. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The parties' partnership began in June 2019. In September 2020, they expanded their strategic alliance to create a...
BUSINESS
drugstorenews.com

Instacart, Dollar Tree expand partnership

Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, and Dollar Tree today announced that their partnership would be expanding. Customers are now able to obtain same-day delivery in as fast as one hour from nearly 7,000 Dollar Tree stores, bringing the total number of Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores offering Instacart’s service to nearly 13,000 locations.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
thepaypers.com

Walmart expands in-store bill pay through InComm Payments partnership

US-based retailer Walmart has partnered with payments technology company InComm Payments to offer customers a way to pay their bills or fund prepaid accounts in Walmart stores. Bringing this service to Walmart stores creates additional convenience for Walmart shoppers by allowing them to pay bills or fund accounts in the...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
helpnetsecurity.com

Alert Logic and Sungard AS expand partnership to provide customers with MDR solutions

Alert Logic announced an expansion of its decade-long partnership with Sungard AS to bring Managed Detection and Response (MDR) solutions to customers in North America and Europe. By extending Alert Logic MDR to their entire security solutions portfolio, Sungard AS enables customers to take a more proactive approach to cybersecurity...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
247
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy