Levi’s Turkey Subsidiary Expands Partnership with MySize

Levi Strauss & Co. Turkey aims to repeat success.

The Turkish subsidiary of the U.S. heritage company revealed last week that it is applying MySize’s proprietary AI-driven sizing technology to its Dockers brand after a year of “proven success” with Levi’s.

MySize technology works by analyzing user-entered data such as gender, height and weight, after which its proprietary machine learning database calculates the appropriate fit. It currently provides sizing information for more than 120 retailers and offers recommendations directly on the retailers’ sites when directed from the MySize app.

The integration of the MySizeID widget has reduced return rates for the subsidiary. In June, Levi’s Turkey reported that the widget helped the brand reduce returns by as much as 47 percent, saving the company costly reverse logistics costs and providing benefits for the environment.

The National Retail Federation estimated that consumers sent back $428 billion in merchandise to retailers last year, accounting for approximately 10.6 percent of total U.S. retail sales in 2020. The logistics associated with each return produce CO2 emissions that counteract the supply chain’s sustainability efforts. Fit tech solutions can help reduce returns—and their environmental impact—while building customer trust at the same time.

“Getting to know our customers better and reducing the hassle, time and expense of merchandise returns, while becoming more sustainable, are all reasons for integrating MySize into our offerings,” said Duygu Durak, Dockers Turkey business development manager. “Demonstrating a strong return on investment (ROI), MySize is poised for expansion within our family of brands and geographies.”

In terms of earning the trust and confidence of large brands, all is going according to plan, according to Ronen Luzon, MySize CEO.

“We believe our land and expand strategy of initially working with a part of a larger company and then being able to penetrate additional brands and geographies within that company will enable us to accelerate our revenue growth in a much quicker timeframe,” Luzon said. “We look forward to continuing to work with Levi’s and Dockers in improving their conversion rates and lowering their return rates, resulting in a better customer experience and cost savings.”