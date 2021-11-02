CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Wozniak says he can’t tell the difference between iPhone 12 and 13

By Jade Bremner
The Independent
 6 days ago

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak appears to be unimpressed with the product design of the company’s latest big release – the iPhone 13. He recently said he “can't tell the difference” between the new model and its predecessor.

Launched in late September, the iPhone 13 has a similar appearance to the 12, but has been lauded for its longer battery life, improved camera – including a Cinematic mode and ProRes mode – and harder glass.

“The software that’s in it applies to older iPhones, I presume and that's the good part,” Mr Wozniak, who started Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976, told Yahoo News.

The technology entrepreneur, who left Apple in 1985, also said there wasn’t much to rave about with the improvements on the new edition Apple Watch, compared to its previous incarnation.

It’s not the first time Mr Wozniak has been critical of the company’s products. In 2017, he was sent a new iPhone X, but decided not to stick with the new model, and continue with his trusty iPhone8, with its 4.7-inch display. He’d previously said his iPhone8 was markedly similar to his iPhone 7 and even the previous model – the iPhone 6.

“I’d rather wait and watch that one. I’m happy with my iPhone 8 – which is the same as the iPhone 7, which is the same as the iPhone 6, to me,” he said at the time.

He’s disagreed with Apple on not letting consumers in the US repair their own phones too, and has previously disagreed on patents. “I wish everybody would just agree to exchange all the patents and everybody can build the best forms they want to use everybody’s technologies,” he said to Bloomberg in 2012. And admitted that Apple phones didn’t quite keep up with Android models.

“My primary phone is the iPhone. I love the beauty of it. But I wish it did all the things my Android does, I really do,” he told The Daily Beast in 2016.

But it’s not all bad reviews, Wozniak lavished praise upon the Apple Watch in 2019, calling it his "favourite piece of technology in the world right now”.

The Independent

Best iPad deals for November 2021: Cheapest discounts on Apple’s tablets

High-end laptops are notoriously expensive, so a tablet can be a great alternative. They boast a whole host of benefits, including being extremely lightweight, as well as having a myriad of apps available and often boasting performance that matches that of a computer.But some tablets are inevitably more expensive, particularly models from coveted brands. Case in point: Apple’s iPads. Apple’s first tablet, which launched in 2010, arguably led the way in terms of creating a portable device that could stream television and couple up as a laptop.They’ve managed to become one of the most popular tablets regardless, but their eye-watering...
ELECTRONICS
