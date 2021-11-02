Amendments, local issues on the ballot for Election Day

Today is Election Day, with several local issues and Texas constitutional amendments on the ballot.

In addition to the eight amendments, Palo Pinto voters in Gordon ISD will decide whether to issue $12 million in bonds for campus renovations and new construction. Voters in Lakeview Point have a selection of bonds for water, sewer and road improvements, ranging from $19 million to $81.2 million.

Eight separate jurisdictions have bond or sales tax referendums in Parker County.

The Emergency Services District No. 7, a fire service spanning 140 miles from Weatherford’s western city limit, is asking for a 1.5-cent sales tax.

Aledo voters will decide whether to incorporate as a home-rule city governed by a charter. And residents of Municipal Utility District 1, in the Morningstar area, will be asked to fund $105 million in bonds for roads and drainage in creation of a new water utility.

Azle ISD is asking $24 million for improvements at the high school science classrooms and labs, the kitchen, cafeteria and welding shop. A second question asks $25.8 million for a co-=educational field house and improvements to the Azle High School fine arts department.

Garner ISD is asking for $20 million in bonds for campus improvements and buses. Granbury ISD has two trustee seats on the ballot with three candidates vying in each. The city of Cool is asking for a half-cent sales tax, and Springtown ISD seeks $41 million “for facilities.”

The constitutional amendments include:

Proposition 1 (HJR 143)

The constitutional amendment authorizing the professional sports team charitable foundations of organizations sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo venues.

A vote “for,” allows raffles to be held at rodeos in the state and puts pro rodeo charitable foundations on equal footing with similar organizations in Texas.

Proposition 2 (HJR 99)

The constitutional amendment authorizing a county to finance the development or redevelopment of transportation or infrastructure in unproductive, underdeveloped, or blighted areas in the county.

A vote “for,” gives counties similar authority to do what towns and cities may already do.

Proposition 3 (SJR 27)

The constitutional amendment to prohibit this state or a political subdivision of this state from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations.

A vote “for,” keeps state and local governments from restricting religious services. The proposition is one of two resulting from the ongoing pandemic.

Proposition 4 (SJR 47)

The constitutional amendment changing the eligibility requirements for a justice of the supreme court, a judge of the court of criminal appeals, a justice of a court of appeals, and a district judge.

A vote “for,” boosts requirements for judges to run for office.

Proposition 5 (HJR 165)

The constitutional amendment providing additional powers to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct with respect to candidates for judicial office.

A vote “for,” expands ability to file allegations of misconduct complaints against sitting judges to judicial candidates.

Proposition 6 (SJR 19)

The constitutional amendment establishing a right for residents of certain facilities to designate an essential caregiver for in-person visitation.

Another pandemic-related proposition, a vote “for,” allows those in long-term care facilities to receive visits from a designated essential caregiver.

Proposition 7 (HJR 125)

The constitutional amendment to allow the surviving spouse of a person who is disabled to receive a limitation on the school district ad valorem taxes on the spouse’s residence homestead if the spouse is 55 years of age or older at the time of the person’s death.

A vote “for,” allows surviving spouses of disabled persons (at least 55 years of age) a limit on school district property tax.

Proposition 8 (SJR 35)

The constitutional amendment authorizing the legislature to provide for an exemption from ad valorem taxation of all or part of the market value of the residence homestead of the surviving spouse of a member of the armed services of the United States who is killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.

A vote “for,” expands property tax exemption eligibility to surviving spouses of military members killed in “line of duty” instead of simply “in action.”

A map of sites open on Election Day (polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) can be found at https://www.parkercountytx.com/118/Elections.

Voters in Palo Pinto County can find a list of polling sites at http://www.co.palo-pinto.tx.us/page/palopinto.Special.Elections.