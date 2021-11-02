Sen. Kaine: I think Dems will win in Va., and early voting will be key

Tesla shares slumped about 5% in premarket trading after its CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings — about $20 billion worth — in the electric car maker based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter
(CNN) — It's hard to imagine how we all missed it. After all, an 8-foot, 2-inch yellow bird is sort of hard to miss. But, lucky for all of us, Ted Cruz is on the case!. See, after Big Bird, beloved face of "Sesame Street," tweeted -- ahem -- that he had received the Covid-19 vaccine ("My wing is feeling a little sore, but it'll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy," wrote Mr. Bird), the Texas Republican senator lept into action.
GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Barack Obama expressed confidence at U.N. climate talks Monday that the Biden administration will ultimately get its $555 billion climate package through Congress, and faulted U.S. rivals China and Russia for what he called a “dangerous lack of urgency” in cutting their own climate-wrecking emissions. As...
More than a dozen lawsuits against Travis Scott and the organizers of Astroworld have been filed as of Monday after eight people died and dozens were injured following a crowd surge. "We are sickened by the devastating tragedy that took place on Friday night. Travis Scott has a history of...
NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar teed off on Aaron Rodgers in a column Monday after the Green Bay Packers star explained his decision to forgo the coronavirus vaccine. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar, who finished his NBA career as a 19-time All-Star, six-time NBA champion and the all-time leader in points scored, wrote in his SubStack that Rodgers "damaged professional sports" when he went into great detail about his vaccination stance. Abdul-Jabbar took Rodgers to task for slyly telling reporters in August he was "immunized" and consulting Joe Rogan on COVID treatments.
Top Biden administration officials are urging school administrators to help students get vaccinated, days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended a vaccine for young children. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona penned a letter to superintendents and elementary school principals...
Brown, Cornell and Columbia University evacuated parts of their campuses on Sunday after receiving bomb threats, just days after another bomb threat was reported at Yale University. It is not clear if the threats are connected, and no suspect has been publicly connected to any of the calls, which were all later deemed to be false threats.
Iraqi officials are reportedly blaming an Iran-backed militia group for the assassination attempt of Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Reuters reported on Monday, citing Iraqi security officials and militia sources, that the three-drone assassination attempt was carried out by Iran-supported groups that are angry about last month's parliamentary elections, in which Iran-backed groups suffered the biggest losses and saw their power in parliament decrease.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — He has been here before. President Joe Biden doesn’t need to look any further back than his time as vice president to grasp the challenges that lie ahead in promoting his new $1 trillion infrastructure deal to the American people and getting the money out the door fast enough that they can feel a real impact.
