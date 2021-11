DENVER (CBS4) – The popular real estate listing website Zillow announced it will stop buying homes and flipping them for resale. The company owns several thousand properties across the country and dozens in the Denver area. (credit: CBS) For the last two years, Zillow has bought homes directly from sellers. “What they do is they kind of sidestep the real estate broker in the transaction and they make a deal directly with the seller. Sometimes they rehab them, sometimes they don’t, but by and large, they are a wholesale home purchaser,” said Matt LePrino of the Colorado Association of Realtors. The country’s current shortage...

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO