Woman Charged In Deadly Sunny Isles Bridge Crash

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – The man accused of killing two people during a chase in Brighton in October faces official charges of first degree murder, vehicular eluding and first degree assault. The 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office officially filed charges against Nicholas Villarini, 27, on Nov. 3.
Nicholas Villarini (credit: Adams County Sheriff)
Brighton police say, while in a stolen vehicle, Villarini hit and killed two people during a chase on Oct. 26. Police say they were first called to the area near Gaviota and Goldfinch Streets for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
They say Villarini rammed a responding officer’s vehicle. Another officer...
