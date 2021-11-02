Woman Charged In Deadly Sunny Isles Bridge Crash

Las Vegas Raiders star Henry Ruggs III faces DUI charges following an early morning car crash that left a woman dead.The wide receiver was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Corvette sports car that was involved in a serious accident with a Toyota RAV4 at round 3.40am on Tuesday.Police say that when they arrived at the scene they found that the Toyota had been engulfed in flames and firefighters found the dead victim inside the car.Investigators say that it appears that the front of the Chevrolet collided with the rear end of the victim’s vehicle.Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department...

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO