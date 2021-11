EasyPro Pond Products is growing again! Dave Ouwinga, owner of EasyPro, has announced that the company has purchased a new 70,000-square-foot building that will allow EasyPro to expand manufacturing and warehouse capabilities. According to Ouwinga, “EasyPro currently has 60,000 square feet of warehousing and office space and 20,000 square feet of manufacturing space. Manufacturing will be moving into the new building, allowing us to double our manufacturing space and add 30,000 square feet of warehousing space. We’re excited to see how this expansion will help us to serve our customers.”

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO