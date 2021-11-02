CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man Admits To Lying About Special-Needs Child Inside Stolen Car So Police Would Find It Faster

By Dane Enerio
International Business Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man in New York City falsely claimed that there was a 7-year-old child with special needs in the back of his stolen car so cops would find it faster, police sources said Monday. James Reyes, of Queens, has been charged with filing a false report after he claimed...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Press Democrat

Petaluma man suspected of fleeing police with child in car

A Petaluma man was arrested on suspicion of leading police on a chase while his child was in the car Tuesday afternoon. Stephen Akers, 21, surrendered to authorities about 10 a.m. Wednesday — about 18 hours after the pursuit took place, Petaluma police said. He’s suspected of felony evading and...
PETALUMA, CA
New Castle News

Police: Man caught on stolen dirt bike had stolen gun

An East Side man is facing multiple charges after police reportedly caught him riding a stolen dirt bike on city streets. Upon arresting Ian Tyler Smith, 24, of 1119 Cunningham Ave., they found him to have a loaded, stolen gun and marijuana. According to a police report, detectives in an...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
kwayradio.com

Police Need Help Finding Suspect

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a man they believe is passing fake $20 bills. The man seen in the surveillance photos with a Kansas City Royals hat and a goatee along with a female with red hair have allegedly passed the fake money all across northeast Iowa, including in Waterloo, Dunkerton, Oelwein, Maynard, and West Union. The Sheriff’s office says they are likely driving a white Dodge or Chrysler car. If you have any information on this person you are asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Stolen Car#Brooklyn#Ford#The New York Post#Another New Yorker
Longmont Daily Times-Call

Longmont police notes: Stolen car recovered

Longmont officers were dispatched Thursday to the 800 block of Summer Hawk Drive on the report of a recovered stolen vehicle. The vehicle was towed and the owner notified. An employee of a Longmont business reported a theft Friday in the 900 block of Kimbark Street. There were no investigative leads or suspect information available.
LONGMONT, CO
klin.com

LPD Finds Stolen Car, Gun And Ammunition Still Missing

Lincoln Police have found a vehicle stolen last Friday from the 1400 block of Makers Street. The owner had left the doors unlocked and the keys inside. The Audi was found abandoned Tuesday afternoon in the 200 block of West Belmont. Officer Erin Spilker says a shotgun and ammunition that were in the trunk were taken and still unaccounted for.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
1011now.com

Car with shotgun inside stolen in North Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are looking for a stolen car that has a shotgun and ammunition in the trunk. Police took a report of a stolen car on Friday afternoon near the 1400 block of Makers Street, just north of 14th and Superior. According to authorities, the car...
LINCOLN, NE
13 WHAM

Man's car stolen at gunpoint

Rochester, N.Y. — Police are searching for a suspect in an armed carjacking late Tuesday night. They say that a 49-year-old was stopped at a red light in the area of Saxton Street and Maple St. when their vehicle was forcibly stolen at gunpoint. The victim was not injured and...
ROCHESTER, NY
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket woman pleads for help finding dog that was inside stolen car

A Pawtucket woman is pleading with the public to help find her dog that was inside of her car when it was stolen. Angel Santos said Sunday afternoon, at about 4 p.m., she went to pick up food at 54 Southern Café in Pawtucket and brought her Yorkie, 9-year-old Casanova, along for the ride.
PAWTUCKET, RI
whdh.com

Police say owner makes up story about child in stolen car

NEW YORK (AP) — A Queens man who wanted to get his stolen car back falsely told police that there was a 7-year-old boy with Down syndrome in the car, police said Monday. The car owner made up the story about the child so that officers would work harder to find his red Ford Mustang, a police spokesperson said.
QUEENS, NY
Idaho Statesman

Man reports carjacking with child inside stolen vehicle — but he lied, NYC police say

A man reported a carjacking, saying a 7-year-old boy was inside his stolen vehicle, but he lied about the missing child, the New York City Police Department said. James Reyes’ red Ford Mustang was found in Queens hours after he called 911 on Oct. 31, but he was arrested after police said he filed a false police report when officers did not find a child in the car, WABC-TV reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Man Said Kid Was Inside His Stolen Mustang to Get It Back Faster: Cops

In an apparent bid to expedite the search for his carjacked Ford Mustang, a Queens man allegedly lied to the police, telling them there was a 7-year-old boy with Down syndrome in the vehicle, the New York Daily News reports. Authorities said Monday that the Mustang was stolen out of a driveway around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. Its owner, 33-year-old James Reyes, made up the story about the child, prompting a desperate four-hour search, authorities said. The vehicle was located half a mile away, and a 17-year-old suspect was collared by authorities after a brief foot chase. The suspected car thief knew nothing about the young boy, though, and Reyes admitted under questioning that he’d invented the child in the hopes it would make the police “more diligent” in their search. The car thief was charged with grand larceny auto and released into the custody of his parents. Reyes has been ticketed for filing a false report.
QUEENS, NY
KTVU FOX 2

Child finds sewing needle inside Halloween trick-or-treat candy, Ohio police say

FOSTORIA, Ohio - An observant child in Ohio made a "demented" discovery inside their Halloween candy while trick-or-treating over the weekend, alerting police to a sewing needle planted inside a chocolate treat. The tampered candy was distributed in Fostoria, a city located about 40 miles south of Toledo, during citywide...
OHIO STATE
whdh.com

Police: Trick-or-treater lied about finding needle in Twix bar because he ‘thought it would be funny’

(WHDH) — A 14-year-old boy was arrested after investigators determined that he lied about finding a needle in a fun-sized Twix bar on Halloween, police said. The New York boy, whose name has not been released because of his age, was taken into custody Monday and charged with falsely reporting an incident, according to the East Greenbush Police Department.
EAST GREENBUSH, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy